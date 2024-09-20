Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search

Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Katy Ronkin

A desparate search is under way for Channel 4 reality star Katherine Watson as police grow 'increasingly concerned' for her welfare.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

50-year-old Katherine, often known as Katie, was last seen in the Heaton Road area of Newcastle at around 1pm on Thursday.

The head of chaplaincy at Newcastle NHS trust is best known for her appearances on the Channel 4 series Geordie Hospital alongside her staff welfare hound Poppy.

Northumbria police have issued an appeal after the reality star was reported missing.

Katie was last seen wearing a green hat, a backpack, with dark trousers and a dark hooded top. She has a number of tattoos on her arms, as well as a military tattoo on her chest.

The police also described her as around 5ft 6ins in height, of slim build, with short light grey hair.

The now-chaplain joined the Army at 18 and completed operational tours in both Bosnia and Croatia during the genocide in 1994 and 1995 after which she was deployed as a searcher Corporal in Northern Ireland.

In 2002, she left the army to begin her ordination training and joined Newcastle NHS Trust in 2007.

Katie Watson is a chaplain at Newcastle NHS trust. Picture: Channel 4

Her colleagues expressed their support through heartfelt messages on social media with one person describing Katie as their "rock during the worst parts of the Covid pandemic."

Another described her as "one of the most wonderful women I have had the pleasure of knowing".

Katie has links to the Heaton and Jesmond areas of Newcastle – but could have travelled further afield. Northumbria police have asked anyone with info to contact them by sending a direct message, using the live chat function or report forms on their website, or by calling 101 quoting reference: NP-20240919-0717.