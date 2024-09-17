Police launch major hunt for missing schoolgirls, 14 and 15, 'believed to have vanished together'

Masoumeh, 15, and Leah, 14, are believed to be together after failing to return to their homes. Picture: NorthYorkshirePolice

By Flaminia Luck

An urgent hunt has been launched for two missing teenage girls who are "believed to have vanished together".

Police are urgently appealing for sightings and information to help locate the two girls from Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

15-year-old Masoumeh and 14-year-old Leah failed to return to their homes on Monday evening.

Enquiries and searches are ongoing in the Harrogate area.

They also have connections in the Malton, Leeds and Bradford areas and usually travel by bus and train.

Masoumeh is described as being of southeast Asian heritage, around 5ft 7in tall, slim build, with long straight black hair. Picture: NorthYorkshirePolice

Masoumeh is described as being of southeast Asian heritage, around 5ft 7in tall, slim build, with long straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black dress and carrying a grey bag.

Leah, 15, is white, 5ft 3in tall, with shoulder length blonde hair with dark roots. Picture: NorthYorkshirePolice

Leah is white, 5ft 3in tall, with shoulder length blonde hair with dark roots.

She was last seen wearing a blue spaghetti strap dress and a beige cropped puffer coat.