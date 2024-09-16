Body of missing Brit found at Lanzarote beauty spot after tourist 'got lost while hiking'

16 September 2024

The body was found near Papagayo beach, in Los Ajaches Natural Park, south of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands
The body was found near Papagayo beach, in Los Ajaches Natural Park, south of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

The body of a missing British tourist has reportedly been found at a Lanzarote nature park.





The unnamed holidaymaker is thought to have gotten lost while hiking through the south of the resort island.

Police are yet to make any official comment but local reports said the body was found at the entrance to Los Ajaches, a nature park found in the volcanic mountains.

It is still not clear what happened to the tourist but the tragic discovery was made earlier on Monday. It is also not known who found the body.

Civil Guard and Civil Protection officers were seen at the locations, along with locals from the municipality Playa Blanca, a nearby town

Papagayo Beach, Lanzarote
Papagayo Beach, Lanzarote. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Man charged over death of missing mother-of-three Khasha Smith

Read More: Body found in search for missing wife of Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings

The spot where the body is found is between Playa Mujeres, an idyllic beach, and Playa de Las Coloradas, east of Playa Blanca.

Reports said more information about the death would be released tomorrow. It is not known if the deceased's family have yet been notified.

It comes just weeks after a British scuba diver died off the Canary Island's coast after getting into trouble in the sea.

The 59-year-old got into difficulty at the sandy cove called Playa Chica near Puerto del Carmen.

Emergency medical responders tried to revive the men after pulling him from the water but he slipped into cardiac arrest, authorities said. He was unable to be saved and pronounced dead at the scene.

