My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life

By Matthew Hulbert

What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well.

My Mum died two days after she fell at home after waiting 11 hours for an ambulance. At 5.01am, we called 999 but help didn't arrive until after 4pm. Those 11 hours still haunt me.

The thing that sticks with me most is how she lost her dignity while lying on the floor. My caring, big-hearted, wonderful Mum was crying out, asking 'when will help arrive', and I couldn't tell her. I was with her the whole time, desperately ringing 999 for an update as it was the only thing left in my control.

There was nothing I could do to help the person I loved most in the world, and when she died of sepsis two days later, I was consumed with the thought - what if she'd gotten help sooner?

Sadly, my Mum's story is one in a sea of thousands - Lord Darzi's report confirms that wait times - whether for ambulances, A&E or GP - are a key issue.

I have countless friends, neighbours, and strangers who have been moved by my Mum's story and shared their own in turn. All of us are looking for a life raft to ensure our beloved NHS doesn't go under and more families don't have to go through any more unnecessary suffering.

This Labour government can and must provide that liferaft by committing to properly funding the NHS. We cannot restore the health service by tinkering around the edges with digital upgrades and AI techno-fixes - which Lord Darzi's report suggests - this needs proper increased investments to fund real change.

Over a decade of a Conservative government underfunding has driven this crisis - leading to the NHS missing out on hundreds of billions of pounds. But now it's essential that the Labour government don't repeat the same mistakes.

Starmer and Darzi say we need a "complete reimagining" of the NHS, but we really need a reimagining of our tax system.

A more progressive tax system is the only way. Taxing those with the highest salaries ensures that the broadest shoulders carry the load.

Rachel Reeves could do that in the next budget. Make sure that the wealthiest help fund our NHS so that everyone gets the healthcare they need, no matter what's in your bank balance.

Retelling Mum's story never gets any easier. I am doing it because she would want me to, to change things.

Ultimately, reviews won't help protect other families from going through what ours have - only action will.

That's what I hope Labour will do, action that will lead to real sustainable investment, for me, for Mum, for us all.

Mathew Hulbert is based in Hinckley and lost his mum to sepsis two days after she fell at home and had to wait 11 hours for an ambulance.

