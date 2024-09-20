Ronnie O’Sullivan splits from actress fiancee Laila Rouass after 12 years together

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass have split. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan has split from his fiancee Laila Rouass after 12 years together.

Ronnie, 48, is understood to have split from the actress as they were spending more time apart - with the couple calling off their engagement as they are ‘going in different directions.’

Last month, Footballers’ Wives star Ms Rouass was spotted without her wedding ring.

A friend of the couple told the Sun: “They have been going in different directions.

Friends say the couple had been 'going in different directions'. Picture: Alamy

“They’ve tried so hard but they just can’t make it work."

Ronnie proposed to Laila in 2013, a year after the couple got together.

“There is a lot of love between them but they have been going in different directions and conceded it is over.”

Ronnie crashed out of the English Open this week after a shock first-round defeat to China’s He Guoqiang.

Representatives for Ronnie and Laila declined to comment.