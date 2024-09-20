Pager attacks in Lebanon were '15 years in the making', intelligence sources say, as Israel launches heavy air raids

20 September 2024, 08:57

The pager operation is said to have been planned for 15 years
The pager operation is said to have been planned for 15 years. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The electronic device attacks on Hezbollah, widely attributed to Israel, are said to have been planned for 15 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pagers, walkie talkies and other electronic devices exploded in people's hands or near them on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 across the two days.

Israel has not confirmed its involvement in the attacks, but intelligence sources have said that intelligence agencies were able to intervene during the manufacturing process to insert explosives.

The operations was said to have been carried out through a complex network of shell companies run by Israeli intelligence operatives.

The devices are then said to have been triggered remotely, wreaking havoc in the capital and across the country.

Read more: Israel 'hits 100 targets’ in strike against Hezbollah as Lebanese ambassador warns of 'all out war' in the region

Read more: Pager and walkie-talkie attacks in Lebanon 'crossed all red lines' and are a 'declaration of war', says Hezbollah chief

People attend the funeral of a pager explosion victim
People attend the funeral of a pager explosion victim. Picture: Getty

A US intelligence source told ABC News that the CIA had considered carrying out similar interventions, but had decided against it because the risk to innocent civilians was too high.

The identities of all the victims of the attack has not been made clear, but two of the people who were killed by the pager blasts on Tuesday were confirmed as children.

People watch Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on a television screen as he addresses the nation via video link at a cafe in the Shiyah neighborhood of Beirut's southern suburbs
People watch Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on a television screen as he addresses the nation via video link at a cafe in the Shiyah neighborhood of Beirut's southern suburbs. Picture: Getty

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel of carrying out massacres, with the intention of killing "5,000 people in two minutes".

He criticised Israel for "crossing all red lines" after the blast attacks in Lebanon, warning that they could be a "declaration of war".

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the southern Lebanese border area of Bani Hayyan
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the southern Lebanese border area of Bani Hayyan. Picture: Getty

And on Thursday, Israel launched a "new phase of the war" in the Middle East, escalating a conflict with Lebanon that has shadowed the fighting in Gaza since October 7.

The IDF said on Thursday night that it had hit around 100 rocket launchers and "hundreds" of launcher barrels belonging to Hezbollah.

A partly damaged car after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon on Wednesday
A partly damaged car after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

In a statement shared on social media platform Telegram, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said: "Over the last two hours, directed by IDF intelligence, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] struck hundreds of rocket launcher barrels that were ready to be used immediately to fire toward Israeli territory.

"Since this afternoon, the IAF has struck approximately 100 launchers and additional terrorist infrastructure sites, consisting of approximately 1,000 barrels that were ready to be used in the immediate future to fire toward Israeli territory.

Andrew Marr speaks to Lebanon's ambassador to the UK | Watch again

"The IDF will continue to operate to degrade the Hezbollah terrorist organisation's infrastructure and capabilities in order to defend the state of Israel."

The UK has urged restraint, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Ex-Israeli PM says 20 deaths is 'not a disaster' as wave of blasts injure thousands in Lebanon

"Tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides.

"We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed Lebanese to return to their homes."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pesto stands in his enclosure at Australia’s Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium

Huge penguin chick at Australian aquarium becomes social media sensation

Exclusive
Jess Phillips said Labour were almost over-controlling

Labour are 'almost over-controlling', says minister Jess Phillips, as she admits Starmer gift row is 'not a good look'

Jess Phillips labels early release of domestic abusers 'worrying' as plans to embed experts in 999 control rooms revealed

Jess Phillips labels early release of domestic abusers 'worrying' as plans to embed experts in 999 control rooms revealed
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver her first Budget this Autumn

Debt hits 100pc of national income for first time since 1960s 'driven by increases to public sector pay'

Police rammed the ten-month-old calf a number of times

Cow rammed by police in viral footage that sparked outrage will 'have a limp for life'

Exclusive
LBC joins London's Air Ambulance ahead of two new helicopters taking to the skies following £15m fundraising drive

LBC joins London's Air Ambulance ahead of two new helicopters taking to the skies following £15m fundraising drive

Two women unveil a Churchill photo

Stolen Churchill portrait set to return to Canada after being found in Italy

An attacker in Rotterdam

Horror as one person killed and another seriously injured by rampaging knifeman in Rotterdam

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief

English identity 'under threat' claims Robert Jenrick, as Tory MP blames mass immigration and 'woke culture'

English identity 'under threat' claims Robert Jenrick, as Tory MP blames mass immigration and 'woke culture'

Exclusive
Inexperienced police 'lacking confidence' to use force - as assaults on officers soar

Inexperienced police 'lacking confidence' to use force - as assaults on officers soar

Remains of the Titan on the Atlanic Ocean floor

Mission specialist leads witnesses as Titan submersible inquiry continues

A labour councillor who was caught 'covered in lipstick' in an illegal brothel during a police raid has been promoted to local authority leader.

Labour councillor caught ‘covered in lipstick’ inside illegal sex den promoted to council leader

Lebanon Exploding Devices

Israel strikes rockets launchers in southern Lebanon

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin

Israel warned US a Lebanon operation was coming but gave no details, officials say

Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman (left) and Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa Jenkins (right) during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day special at Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. Picture date: Wednesday September 4, 2024.

Bye Bye Barry: Gavin and Stacey completes filming in iconic Welsh town ahead of Christmas return

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel 'hits 100 targets’ in strike against Hezbollah as Lebanese ambassador warns of 'all out war' in the region

Israel 'hits 100 targets’ in strike against Hezbollah as Lebanese ambassador warns of 'all out war' in the region
The Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam at dusk

One person dead and another hurt in stabbing in Rotterdam, say police

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin speaking from behind a lectern

Israel warned US a Lebanon operation was coming but gave no details – officials

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Five arrested after fatal stabbing in Teesside

David Lammy Delivers A Speech On UK Foreign Policy And The Climate Crisis

Foreign Secretary calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as he warns Brits to leave Lebanon
Five men died on the OceanGate Titan vessel.

OceanGate Titan sub investigators reveal shocking new details about fault discovered before catastrophic implosion
Labour MP claims Keir Starmer uses Arsenal hospitality 'for work reasons'

Keir Starmer uses Arsenal hospitality 'for work reasons', says Labour MP

Military police guard the entrance to the National Penitentiary Centre in Tamara, Honduras

Attempted prison escape in Honduras leaves two inmates dead and three injured

People watch the speech of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as they sit in a cafe

Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel for attacks on devices

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Emily Maitlis has told of her 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew

'We never got closure': Emily Maitlis tells of 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew, 5 years on from interview
Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit