Lengthy queues snake from Apple stores as iPhone 16 goes on sale around the world

Lengthy queues snake from Apple stores as iPhone 16 and Vision Pro go on sale around the world. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Lengthy queues were seen stretching outside Apple stores worldwide this morning as the tech giant's long-awaited iPhone 16 and Vision Pro went on sale.

Apple fans and intrigued consumers alike queued for hours outside Apple Stores across Europe and Asia - including the company's London flagship store on Regent Street.

The queues marked the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max - and followed the launch of the tech brand's Apple Vision Pro headset on July 12.

July's Vision Pro launch signalled the product's UK launch, however it turned out to be a lacklustre showing, with no more than a handful of consumers queuing up to purchase the £3500 headset.

This time though, it was a different story - most notably in Asia, as customers formed an orderly line that hugged the pavements outside Apple Stores around the globe.

Apple $AAPL - Went undercover at the Apple Regent Street store for the iPhone 16 launch. Seems busy And on the tables much more attention was on the Pro models. Seems to be a reasonable iPhone launch. pic.twitter.com/8zPQ6iBS1p — Andrew 🇺🇦 (@fundhunter_co) September 20, 2024

Hundreds of consumers were seen to patiently wait outside Apple Stores in Beijing, Bangkok, and Tokyo on Friday.

Despite consumers failing to appear in the same numbers seen in previous years, the brand's popularity appears to be going strong across traditionally tech-savvy audiences in China and Japan.

The new phone, which was unveiled at an event earlier this month, marked 'the beginning of a new era for iPhone' according to CEO Tim Cook.

The phones top draw this time around is its new AI capabilities, camera upgrades and most importantly, a significant boost to its battery life.

The phone is also set to be available in five colours this time around -

It follows last month's bi-annual presentation from the Apple CEO, who revealed a major shift in the company's approach to its hardware during the presentation

The ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, was live streamed from Apple’s campus in California and began at 10am local time, so 6pm UK time.

"This is the perfect time for customers to upgrade or make the switch to iPhone," said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing.