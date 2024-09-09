Breaking News

Apple unveils new iPhone 16, watch and AirPods alongside big AI updates

Apple has unveiled a brand new range of iPhones at its biggest event of the year. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Apple has unveiled a brand new range of iPhones at its biggest event of the year.

The new iPhone 16 lineup was launched alongside updated Apple Watches and Airpods, alongside major AI announcements from the Cupertino company.

The ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, was live streamed from Apple’s campus in California and began at 10am local time, so 6pm UK time.

CEO Tim Cook announced that it represented a major shift in the company's approach to its hardware.

One of the biggest updates to the iPhone 16 - which will actually be four different models - is dedicated "capture" button for using the camera, but the greatest change with the addition of Apple Intelligence.

The AI tools include the ability to create custom emojis from a simple text command, while its integration to the new AirPods Pro 2 mean they can be used as a “clinical-grade hearing aid”.

