Exclusive

Rishi Sunak defends British RAF planes shooting down drones over Israel but not Ukraine

Rishi Sunak is visting Poland. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Rishi Sunak has defended British RAF planes shooting down drones over Israel but not Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The PM insisted that the two situations were different - even though President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has demanded more air support from European allies.

During last week's strike on Israel from Iran, British planes were given the green light to shoot down drones if they came across them.

And later it was confirmed several had been.

Last week Lord Cameron couldn't say why British forces were helping shoot down missiles over Israel but not Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Visits Poland. Picture: Getty

LBC asked the PM why Britain could not step up to help defend the skies over Ukraine too as they continue to fight back against Russia.

The PM said the UK has a strong record of support for Ukraine throughout the war in different ways.

Read More: Five migrants, including girl, 4, die trying to cross the Channel hours after Sunak's Rwanda bill clears Lords

Read More: Nick Ferrari puts David Cameron on the spot: 'Why can't the RAF shoot down drones over Ukraine like they do Israel?'

He said: "Every situation is different, but what we have done in Ukraine is provide now £12billion worth of support and galvanised others to do so, and continually been at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the capabilities that they need."

He said he was "very proud" of our support - as he announced another £500million aid package overnight.

Nick Ferrari presses David Cameron 'why aren't the RAF shooting down drones over Ukraine?'

The PM said: "we've talked previously about long range weapons being a very good example of that. You can see Ukraine's success in the Black Sea.

"Look there's lots of different ways that we can support Ukraine but I'm very proud of our record and being one of the countries that has done the most to support them...in terms of capabilities too and as ever, a very productive call with a lot of men this morning about our continued support."

The PM spoke with Zelenskyy just before he took off for Poland.

The two had a friendly call where he welcomed the extra aid, the PM said.