Belarus is hosting 'several dozen' Russian nuclear weapons, Lukashenko says, as he warns of 'apocalypse'

26 April 2024, 12:57 | Updated: 26 April 2024, 12:59

Alexander Lukashenko has warned of 'apocalypse'
Alexander Lukashenko has warned of 'apocalypse'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that his country is now hosting "several dozen" Russian nuclear weapons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Putin ally, sometimes labelled Europe's last dictator, said that his country also has combat battalions standing ready to attack Western troops.

Belarus borders Ukraine to the south and Poland, a NATO member, on its west side. Fellow NATO countries Latvia and Lithuania are to the north. Russia is to the east.

In comments reported by Russian news agency TASS, he added: "Nuclear deterrence - those who will push us towards it should know about it and have a rational look at the straightforward consequences of their ill-considered decisions, to put it mildly."

Lukashenko said that Western countries were stoking the conflict, which meant that the move to bring nuclear weapons into Belarus was justified.

Read more: Rishi Sunak defends British RAF planes shooting down drones over Israel but not Ukraine

Read more: Britain gives £500m bumper aid package of drones, ammo and missiles to Ukraine ahead of ‘difficult summer’

Lukashenko with Putin earlier this month
Lukashenko with Putin earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

"Washington is doing everything to drag our country into the conflict, to launch a mechanism to involve other states into it; in other words, to weaken both western Europe and eastern Europe."

Speaking at a meeting of the seventh Belarusian People’s Congress, Lukashenko said: "We’ve transferred a couple of battalions and are standing head to head with Nato.

"These battalions are at full operational readiness, with a readiness of three hours from leaving their place of deployment.

"Three hours and we’re there," he said, although he also cautioned that Belarus did not want war with Poland. He also claimed Ukraine had 120,000 troops stationed on its border with Belarus.

James O'Brien: "If he is right, why on earth have we not given Ukraine everything they need to repel him more effectively?"

Lukashenko said the US had converted Ukraine into a "drug addict", addressing the tens of billions of dollars in military aid that American politicians agreed to send to Ukraine this week.

He said Kyiv was being "kept on a short leash with promises of a new dose of additional weapons, including long-range weapons and financial infusions added".

The Belarus dictator said that adding Sweden and Finland - which has a border with Russia - to NATO amounted to raising tensions with the Kremlin.

And he warned that "any incautious word or movement could cause an open armed conflict, right up to the use of nuclear weapons".

A soldier from a mobile air defence unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
A soldier from a mobile air defence unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

This would lead to the end of the world, Lukashenko said.

He said: "If the situation becomes threatening for the internal situation in Russia, Russia will use the entire arsenal which it has. And that will be apocalypse."

Lukashenko is known for his aggressive speeches and some onlookers have interpreted his tone as a response to the US' decision to give Ukraine more weapons.

But he also called for an end to the war, and said Ukrainian soldiers are "already fed up" with the conflict.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will not negotiate with the Kremlin, whose officials he has labelled "terrorists".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The group left the restaurant with a bill of £270 unpaid

Fury of restaurant boss as 20-strong dine-and-dash gang carry out ‘very well constructed’ £270 con at Exeter curry house

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community was partially locked down

Teen arrested and school placed in 'partial lockdown' after pupil receives threatening messages

Representatives of the Turkish communities put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue

Syrian woman sentenced to life in prison for Istanbul bombing in 2022

Vietnamese chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the national assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam

Head of Vietnamese parliament resigns amid corruption probe

French protesters

Students resume pro-Palestinian protests at prestigious Paris university

Crew of the HMS Diamond watch the Sea Viper missile system was used to destroy the projectile

Royal Navy thwarts Houthi attack on container ship by shooting down ballistic missile in combat for first time

A 13-year-old girl has been remanded.

Girl, 13, remanded after being charged with three counts of attempted murder following Wales school stabbing

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to the media at Manhattan criminal court during the continuation of his trial

Trump hush money trial to resume with cross-examination of ex-tabloid publisher

Sarah Davey killed Lily Lilley

Woman who as a teen tortured and murdered grandmother and dumped body in canal let out of prison on parole

Fiona Beal has pleaded guilty to murder.

Primary school teacher admits murder of boyfriend whose mummified remains were found buried in garden

Smoke rises in the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel

Egypt sends delegation to Israel in hopes of brokering ceasefire

A woman who pulled down a teenager’s mini skirt in a US restaurant has been charged with a sex crime

Utah 'Karen' charged with sexual battery 'for yanking girl's skirt after complaining it was so short she could see pubic hair'
Prince Harry dons his medals to present a soldier of the year award to US combat medic

Proud Prince Harry dons his medals for video presentation of Soldier of the Year award to combat medic

Elderly voters sit as others stand in a queue to vote during the second round of voting in the six-week-long national election near Palakkad, India

India begins second phase of national elections with Modi’s BJP as front-runner

Exclusive
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will lay a motion of no confidence in the Scottish government this afternoon.

Scottish Labour leader to lay motion of no confidence in government as Humza Yousaf cancels independence speech

A Palestinian baby girl, Sabreen Jouda, who was delivered prematurely after her mother was killed in an Israeli strike, lies in an incubator in the Emirati hospital

Premature baby rescued from dead mother’s womb in Gaza dies

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man stands on a house that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Hanine village, south Lebanon

Hezbollah ambushes Israeli convoy, killing civilian

Ramia Abdo Sultan, lawyer and communications relations advisor of the Australian National Imams Council with Imams speaks during a press conference in Sydney g

Muslim groups claim ‘double standard’ in police handling of Sydney stabbings

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin

US set to provide six billion dollars in long-term military aid for Ukraine

Andrew Mason was attacked by Chris Makin in a row over birds' nests

Parish council chairman 'feared for his life' as local businessman dragged him by the hair in row over birds nests
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University settle in for 10th day

Authorities stand next to the nine coffins that contain the remains of unidentified migrants, at the Sao Jorge cemetery, in Belem, Para state, Brazil

Brazil buries bodies of migrants who drifted in African boat to Amazon

Two men have been charged following the incident

Two charged after deaths of five migrants, including girl, 7, in English Channel

Jill Dando

Who killed Jill Dando? 25 years on, the mystery of the British TV's star's murder remains unsolved
Ryan Giggs and his partner Zara Charles are expecting a baby

Ryan Giggs, 50, to have third child, with partner Zara Charles, 36, set to give birth later this year
Michel Patrick Boisver

Haiti welcomes new governing council as gang-ravaged country seeks peace

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit