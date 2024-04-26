Woman who as a teen tortured and murdered grandmother and dumped body in canal let out of prison on parole

Sarah Davey killed Lily Lilley. Picture: Police

By Kit Heren

A woman who tortured and killed a grandmother and dropped her body in a canal when she was a teenager has been freed on parole.

Sarah Davey, from Failsworth in Manchester, was 14 when she and a friend attacked and killed Lily Lilley, 71, in her home in 1999.

Davey and her friend befriended Ms Lilley, and got themselves invited into her home - before beating her, squirting her with shampoo, and slashing her legs with a knife.

They also stuffed her false teeth down her throat by choking her with a very tight gag, and threw a photo of her son in the bin.

After the pensioner had died, the teenage torturers put her body in a wheelie-bin and dumped her in a canal.

Sarah Davey. Picture: Police

They then set themselves up in her home, using her money to buy crisps and chocolate, and making hundreds of calls from her phone.

Davey was jailed indefinitely for the "unspeakably wicked" murder but has been let out on seven occasions since, starting in 2013.

Her friend has also been let out, and had a child. Her name is said to have been changed to protect the child's identity.

Each time Ms Davey has been released, she has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of her release.

She was freed again on March 23, MailOnline revealed, having "engaged with programmes to address how she manages her emotions" among other examples of "progress". Prison psychologists are among several expert witnesses who have recommended her release from prison.

Lily Lilley. Picture: Police

Conservative MP Nigel Mills said her release was "disgraceful".

"This is a truly evil crime," he added. "It is appalling. This is not justice. She is laughing at justice."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: "Sarah Davey will be subject to close supervision for the rest of her life and can be recalled to prison if she breaches the strict conditions of her release.'

The Parole Board said in a statement: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Sarah Davey following an oral hearing.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."