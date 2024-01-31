Breaking News

Two boys arrested on suspicion of murder after teens stabbed to death in Bristol

31 January 2024, 11:54 | Updated: 31 January 2024, 12:23

Mason Rist and Max Dixon died at the weekend
Mason Rist and Max Dixon died at the weekend. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

By Emma Soteriou

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two teens were stabbed to death in Bristol.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 46-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, with all three currently in police custody.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were attacked at around 11:20pm on January 27 in Ilminster Avenue, Bristol.

Despite speculation, police have said they do not believe the stabbings were rooted in a "gang war".

It is not yet known whether the suspects and victims were known to each other, or whether the boys died in a case of mistaken identity.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene in minutes to provide first aid.

Both teens sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals, Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

Read more: Teenage boys stabbed to death in Bristol were 'innocent victims' who were 'in the wrong place at the wrong time'

Read more: 'Our lives will never be the same': Devastated mum and sister of one of two boys stabbed to death in Bristol pay tribute

Max Dixon and Mason Rist
Max Dixon and Mason Rist. Picture: GoFundMe

The total number of arrests in connection to the incident is now eight.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed with conditions, including to not enter Bristol.

Two men, aged 22 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He has since been released with no further action in relation to the murder offence and bailed in relation to the offensive weapon offence.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team are making significant progress with their inquiry and these arrests reflect this.

“Mason’s and Max’s families have been updated and specialist family liaison officers continue to provide them with support.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A delegation from the Belgian Young Farmers Association blocks the main motorway between Paris and Brussels in Halle, just outside the Belgian capital, on Tuesday

Belgian farmers jam traffic in fourth day of protests

Firefighters battle wildfires in Pringle Bay, near Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday

South Africa evacuates coastal communities as wildfires burn out of control

Nicola Sturgeon admitted deleting Covid WhatsApp messages

Nicola Sturgeon admits she deleted Covid WhatsApps and allowed ‘burner’ phones on expenses

Prof Minford had the ear of Margaret Thatcher

Expert who influenced Thatcher and Truss insists Jeremy Hunt must cut taxes - after IMF says no room for any breaks

Holocaust survivor Eva Szepesi speaks to the plenary of the German Bundestag in Berlin on Wednesday

Auschwitz survivor decries rise of far right and antisemitism in Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left

Russia approves bill to confiscate assets of people who ‘discredit’ army

The roof has come off Hannah Ingram-Moore's spa complex

Roof comes off Captain Tom's family's spa as builders start knocking down £200k unauthorised building

US-owned ship Genco Picardy came under attack from a bomb-carrying drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden

EU to launch Red Sea naval mission to protect ships from rebel attacks

Iran’s United Nations ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani

Iran to ‘decisively respond’ to any US attack as Biden ponders assault response

Nicola Sturgeon arriving at the UK Covid inquiry hearing at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre

Nicola Sturgeon insists WhatsApp was not used to make decisions during pandemic as she faces grilling at inquiry

King Harald V

Norway’s ageing king Harald V on sick leave because of respiratory infection

FBI director Christopher Wray

FBI boss: Chinese hackers determined to ‘wreak havoc’ on US infrastructure

Checks on foods arriving at Dover will be carried out at a facility in Sevington, Kent, 22 miles away from the port (main image)

'Less choice and higher prices': New Brexit checks on food imports begin but minister says ‘businesses will move on’

Patients can be given medication under England's new Pharmacy First scheme

Which illnesses can pharmacies now diagnose and treat? Patients urged not to see GP for these conditions

Different types of kimchi have different benefits, a study has found

Daily serving of kimchi can cut obesity risk, study reveals

The Peace Palace, which houses the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands

UN’s top court to rule on Ukraine’s allegation that Russia bankrolled rebels

Latest News

See more Latest News

Robbie Williams could be set to take over Port Vale

Robbie Williams 'preparing bid for boyhood club Port Vale', with lucrative Wrexham-style documentary in the offing
USS Gravely

US navy destroyer shoots down Houthi-claimed missile in Red Sea

Justin Mohn killed his dad Michael at their home

US man 'beheads his father' and displays decapitated head in YouTube video 'protesting against Biden'
Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon receives a garland from her supporter on her arrival at Southern Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday

Thai activist gets two-year suspended prison sentence for remarks about monarchy

An original, unpublished personal photograph of Amelia Earhart dated 1937, along with goggles she was wearing during her first plane crash

Grainy sonar image reignites excitement and scepticism over last Earhart flight

Julia Wendell has said she regrets pretending she was Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann faker Julia Wendell admits she’s not Maddie, tells of regrets and says 'I wanted to know the truth'
Port of Dover

Fears of swine fever entering the UK via illegal meat amid port funding cuts, as Brexit import checks come into force
Samsung Electronics' office in Seoul

Samsung reports decline in profit but anticipates improvement driven by chips

Dmitry Rybolovlev

Russian billionaire loses art fraud case against Sotheby’s

This photograph provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test firing of a cruise missile, Hwasal-2, on Tuesday

North Korea: Long-range missiles were tested to sharpen attack capabilities

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Martin Bashir blamed discrimination over his race and class for the scandal that surrounded his deceit in obtaining an interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, newly released BBC emails have now revealed

Martin Bashir blamed Diana interview scandal on race and class discrimination, redacted documents reveal
Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December
King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit