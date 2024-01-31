Breaking News

Two boys arrested on suspicion of murder after teens stabbed to death in Bristol

Mason Rist and Max Dixon died at the weekend. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

By Emma Soteriou

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two teens were stabbed to death in Bristol.

A 46-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, with all three currently in police custody.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were attacked at around 11:20pm on January 27 in Ilminster Avenue, Bristol.

Despite speculation, police have said they do not believe the stabbings were rooted in a "gang war".

It is not yet known whether the suspects and victims were known to each other, or whether the boys died in a case of mistaken identity.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene in minutes to provide first aid.

Both teens sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals, Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

Max Dixon and Mason Rist. Picture: GoFundMe

The total number of arrests in connection to the incident is now eight.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed with conditions, including to not enter Bristol.

Two men, aged 22 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He has since been released with no further action in relation to the murder offence and bailed in relation to the offensive weapon offence.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team are making significant progress with their inquiry and these arrests reflect this.

“Mason’s and Max’s families have been updated and specialist family liaison officers continue to provide them with support.”