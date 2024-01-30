Teenage boys stabbed to death in Bristol were 'innocent victims' who were 'in the wrong place at the wrong time'

30 January 2024, 05:53

Max and Mason were 'innocent victims'
Max and Mason were 'innocent victims'. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two teenage boys who were stabbed to death in Bristol on Saturday night were "innocent victims" who were "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time", a local man who witnessed them dying has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on Monday in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16.

Officers had already arrested a man, 44, and a teenage boy, 15. They are both being held in police custody. A vehicle has also been seized.

Police launched a murder investigation after the two teenagers were attacked at around 11:20pm on Saturday on Ilminster Avenue, in south Bristol.

It is thought that the attacks may have been related to a feud between two rival Bristol neighbourhoods.

Read More: 'Our lives will never be the same': Devastated mum and sister of one of two boys stabbed to death in Bristol pay tribute

Read More: Pictured: Two boys, 15 and 16, stabbed to death in Bristol as heartbroken sister pays tribute

Max Dixon and Mason Rist
Max Dixon and Mason Rist. Picture: GoFundMe

But Mason and Max were not thought to be part of either gang, an eyewitness has said.

Jason Teakel, a mechanic who said he saw the boys die from his home, said they were "100 per cent innocent victims", according to his son, who was at school with them.

Mr Teakel told the Sun: "These poor kids were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“There is a postcode war going on around here between gangs, but Max and Mason were definitely not in any gang, I can assure you.

"My son has confirmed this. They were good boys who were not caught up in anything until the night they died.”

People take part in a vigil near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack
People take part in a vigil near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Max’s sister Kayleigh posted an emotional tribute for her brother on Facebook on Sunday, which said: “My baby brother… one of a kind you are.

“You sleep tight. A beautiful, kind soul gone. Just taken 16 years so young and innocent oh my heart is broken.

“I really hope you know how much we love you. How much I love you.

“You will be missed kiddo I’ll always look out for you in every sunset, shine bright lil’ bro.”

Max's mother, Leanne, added: “Devastated, our lives will never be the same without you my boy.”

Flowers and tributes near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack by a group of people who fled the scene in a car
Flowers and tributes near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack by a group of people who fled the scene in a car. Picture: Alamy

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres confirmed this afternoon: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the names of the two young boys, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, who died following the incident on Saturday night.

"Any death is awful, but the loss of Mason and Max, who had their whole lives in front of them, is particularly tragic and my heart breaks for the families who have to endure such unimaginable pain and suffering. Our thoughts remain with them during this time."

He added that he has a team of "highly professional, dedicated officers" who are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice".

"The devastation felt by the community following this incident is clear. More than 150 people attended a vigil near the scene yesterday evening while there was also a large turnout at a residents' meeting earlier today," he went on.

"I'd like to reassure everyone of our commitment to working with residents, our partners in the council, staff in schools and the many others in the wider community.

"Our investigation is progressing well, with four people arrested so far and more arrests are to come. We are committed to doing everything we can to hold to account those responsible for this horrendous crime and to provide answers to Max's and Mason's families."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The father of a man killed by a TikTok influencer and her mother said he was 'groomed' by the older woman

Father of man killed by TikTok influencer and mother says he 'was groomed' by the married older woman

The US has vowed to take 'all actions necessary' after the deaths of three soldiers in Jordan

US to take 'all necessary actions' after airstrike kills 3 soldiers, amid warnings of impact on Gaza hostage talks

Venezuela Maria Corina Machado

Sanctions relief ended after opposition leader blocked from election

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea launches missiles for third time this month says South Korea

After a long night Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed that the the DUP had finally come to an agreement after crunch talks

DUP endorses deal to restore Northern Ireland's devolved Parliament after crunch talks

As the Isle of Man becomes the first part of the British Isles to scrap the penny coin, collectors have urged to save the 1p copper

Coin collectors call for 1p coin to be saved as the penny faces getting scrapped

Travel misery will be stepped up from Tuesday 30 January to Monday 5 February with walkouts in the long-running dispute over pay and working conditions

Ministers warned new minimum service levels was doomed to fail as rail networks grind to a halt

Cher

Judge denies Cher temporary conservatorship over son’s money

Chilling new footage has emerged of Constance Marten and her lover with their newborn baby allegedly hidden underneath Marten’s puffer jacket

CCTV shows Constance Marten and her lover with their newborn 'hidden up her coat'

Murdaugh Killings Appeal

Judge denies new double murder trial for disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh

Jam Master Jay

Revenge drove two men accused of killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay – prosecutors

United States Mideast

Enemy drone that killed US troops ‘mistaken for US drone’, report suggests

Brazil Intelligence Probe

Police in Brazil investigate Bolsonaro’s son for alleged spying on opponents

French farmers have taken Paris under ‘siege’ after 800 tractors surrounded the capital

French farmers to ‘starve Parisians’ with tractor blockade

Serbia Shooting Trial

Trial begins of parents of boy accused over Serbia school shooting

OBIT N Scott Momaday

N Scott Momaday, Pulitzer-winning giant of Native American stories, dies at 89

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Pentagon has named the three American soldiers that were killed in Sunday's attack in Jordan

US soldiers killed in Jordan attack named by Pentagon, as report shows drone may have passed by mistake
Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson

Peaky Blinders star 'took cocaine at local pub' as he 'likes to slip into character for the fans', actor's lawyer says
Congress Tax Break

Ex-tax office contractor jailed for leaking Trump’s financial information

Five people are believed to have developed symptoms of the degenerative brain disease despite being aged just 38 to 55

Alzheimer’s passed from corpses to patients in first reported case of disease’s transmission
Russia Crackdown

Russian opposition activist has disappeared from prison, colleagues say

Wrecked mosque

Claims spelled out against UN employees accused of taking part in Hamas attack

Tickets for Jurgen Klopp's last game are costing as much as £25,000

Tickets for Jurgen Klopp's last Anfield game 'flogged for £25,000' after Liverpool boss confirmed exit
TV-Music-The Greatest Night in Pop

Documentary on We Are The World goes inside recording of 1985 charity single

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon deny manslaughter

Cries of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten’s ‘brand new’ child were ‘traumatising’, court hears
Britain and the White House have blamed Iran-linked militias of being behind a fatal drone strike on a US base.

'We won't tolerate Iran's threats': David Cameron warns Tehran as new round of sanctions imposed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released
Charles has extended his hospital stay

Camilla returns to Charles' bedside as he 'extends hospital stay following prostate surgery'
Kate has left the London Clinic

Kate goes home to Windsor and 'is making good progress' after 14 days in hospital following abdominal surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit