Teenage boys stabbed to death in Bristol were 'innocent victims' who were 'in the wrong place at the wrong time'

Max and Mason were 'innocent victims'. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two teenage boys who were stabbed to death in Bristol on Saturday night were "innocent victims" who were "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time", a local man who witnessed them dying has said.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on Monday in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16.

Officers had already arrested a man, 44, and a teenage boy, 15. They are both being held in police custody. A vehicle has also been seized.

Police launched a murder investigation after the two teenagers were attacked at around 11:20pm on Saturday on Ilminster Avenue, in south Bristol.

It is thought that the attacks may have been related to a feud between two rival Bristol neighbourhoods.

Max Dixon and Mason Rist. Picture: GoFundMe

But Mason and Max were not thought to be part of either gang, an eyewitness has said.

Jason Teakel, a mechanic who said he saw the boys die from his home, said they were "100 per cent innocent victims", according to his son, who was at school with them.

Mr Teakel told the Sun: "These poor kids were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“There is a postcode war going on around here between gangs, but Max and Mason were definitely not in any gang, I can assure you.

"My son has confirmed this. They were good boys who were not caught up in anything until the night they died.”

People take part in a vigil near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Max’s sister Kayleigh posted an emotional tribute for her brother on Facebook on Sunday, which said: “My baby brother… one of a kind you are.

“You sleep tight. A beautiful, kind soul gone. Just taken 16 years so young and innocent oh my heart is broken.

“I really hope you know how much we love you. How much I love you.

“You will be missed kiddo I’ll always look out for you in every sunset, shine bright lil’ bro.”

Max's mother, Leanne, added: “Devastated, our lives will never be the same without you my boy.”

Flowers and tributes near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack by a group of people who fled the scene in a car. Picture: Alamy

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres confirmed this afternoon: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the names of the two young boys, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, who died following the incident on Saturday night.

"Any death is awful, but the loss of Mason and Max, who had their whole lives in front of them, is particularly tragic and my heart breaks for the families who have to endure such unimaginable pain and suffering. Our thoughts remain with them during this time."

He added that he has a team of "highly professional, dedicated officers" who are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice".

"The devastation felt by the community following this incident is clear. More than 150 people attended a vigil near the scene yesterday evening while there was also a large turnout at a residents' meeting earlier today," he went on.

"I'd like to reassure everyone of our commitment to working with residents, our partners in the council, staff in schools and the many others in the wider community.

"Our investigation is progressing well, with four people arrested so far and more arrests are to come. We are committed to doing everything we can to hold to account those responsible for this horrendous crime and to provide answers to Max's and Mason's families."