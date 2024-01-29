Pictured: Two boys, 15 and 16, stabbed to death in Bristol as heartbroken sister pays tribute

The two boys have been named locally as Max Dixon and Mason Rist
The two boys have been named locally as Max Dixon and Mason Rist. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

The two teenagers stabbed to death in Bristol have been identified as police vowed to 'leave no stone unturned' in the hunt for suspects.

Police have launched a murder investigation after Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, aged 15, were attacked at around 11:20pm on Saturday on Ilminster Avenue, in south Bristol.

Max’s sister Kayleigh posted an emotional tribute on Facebook on Sunday, which said: “My baby brother… one of a kind you are.“You sleep tight. A beautiful, kind soul gone. Just taken 16 years so young and innocent oh my heart is broken.

“I really hope you know how much we love you. How much I love you.

“You will be missed kiddo I’ll always look out for you in every sunset, shine bright lil’ bro.”

Max's mother, Leanne, wrote: “Devastated, our lives will never be the same without you my boy.”

Scott Alden, Max's football coach, called him the 'cheekiest', 'funniest' boy and a 'very talented footballer'.

Tributes have been paid to Mason and Max, who were stabbed to death in Bristol
Tributes have been paid to Mason and Max, who were stabbed to death in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

Max's aunt, Christine Fothergill, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families.

Police said the attack was carried out by several people. Officers have so far arrested a man, 44, and a teenage boy, 15. They are both being held in police custody. A vehicle has also been seized.

A woman has described how she ran out into the street as she heard a commotion after coming home from her own son's birthday party.

She said she cradled one of the boys in her arms as he died and told him to "stay with us".

She said: "I heard a voice out the front of the house and I saw one car parked at the top of the road and another sort of in the middle of the road.

Max Dixon and Mason Campbell were killed in Bristol
Max Dixon and Mason Campbell were killed in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

"A kid just got in the car and slammed the door shut, then I saw one of the boys walking across the road and fall flat on his face," the woman told Sky News.

"I just ran over to him to comfort him because I didn't want him to be on his own. I had his head in my lap, telling him to stay with us, and just cradled him."

The woman said she knew him, and he was "a good boy, not a troublemaker at all". The woman said he spoke a few words, including his name, but "couldn't make out much else of what he was trying to say".

She added that "he was completely white".

Both boys died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning. A vigil was held locally on Sunday evening to commemorate their deaths.

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said: “This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident where two young boys, who had their whole lives ahead of them, have sadly died.

“Our collective thoughts are with their families at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to the families to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.

Officers were pictured at the scene of the attack.
Officers were pictured at the scene of the attack. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Killer nurse Lucy Letby 'has keys to her own cell' while serving life for baby murder at plush private prison

Read more: Urgent manhunt launched after woman in her 20s ‘raped in London alleyway’ as CCTV released of man sought by police

“A cordon is in place on Ilminster Avenue between Newquay Road and Tavistock Road, and members of the public can expect to see a large police presence as forensic searches and other enquiries are conducted.

“There are a significant number of properties within the cordon and we would like to apologise for the disruption caused, but we hope people understand the importance of the work being carried out.

“House-to-house enquiries are underway and CCTV and doorbell footage continues to be gathered."

Mr Runacres said detectives are keen to speak with passengers that were "on a bus which was on Ilminster Avenue at the time of the incident".

"We encourage anyone with any concerns or questions to speak to any of the officers. High-visibility patrols will also be carried out to provide reassurance to the community," he finally added.

