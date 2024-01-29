Chilling last photo of British base jumper who died after making 'simple mistake' in Thai tower block jump

29 January 2024, 05:55

Nathy Odinson died after making a 'simple mistake' on his final jump
Nathy Odinson died after making a 'simple mistake' on his final jump. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

This is the last photo of a British base jumper who has died after leaping from a tower block in Thailand.

Nathy Odinson, 33, climbed to the 29th floor of a block of flats in the resort of Pattaya, before jumping off to his death.

His brother Ed Harrison said that Mr Odinson made a "simple" mistake that doomed his jump.

The daredevil's pilot chute had got caught up in his harness, meaning there was no chance it would have deployed correctly.

Mr Odinson, from St Neots in Cambridgeshire, made the mistake despite being very experienced, with 5,000 jumps under his belt.

Mr Harrison said that his brother "will be missed by so many... He was fun-loving and joyful and great with kids. He was a hero to my three."

A previous jump
A previous jump. Picture: Instagram

Well-wishers paid tribute to Mr Odinson on his Instagram. Commenting underneath the final photo of him approaching the ground on a separate jump, one said: "RIP dude. Admired your swooping skills and your videography skills man. Gone too soon man".

Another commenter added simply: "Rest in Peace dude".

Mr Odinson is said to have landed in a tree in his fatal last jump, before bouncing onto the ground. Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save him.

Security guard Kanet Chansong, 33, said: 'I heard the sound of the tree and I thought it was a fallen branch hitting the ground.

The final photo of Mr Odinson
The final photo of Mr Odinson. Picture: Instagram

"A woman screamed so I walked over and realised it was person. They were dead. I saw that they had jumped from the building."

Police Lieutenant Kamolporn Nadee, Deputy Inspector of Investigations at the Bang Lamung district, said: "The parachute that the deceased used to jump malfunctioned and was not centered as expected.

"He was in a terrible state when we arrived.

"The friend who recorded the video of him jumping was questioned and the video was examined as evidence.

"Forensics officers are investigating the case further. They are examining the parachute."

