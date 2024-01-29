Newborn found dead in pub in Leeds as police urge mother to come forward

The baby was found at a pub in Leeds. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A newborn has been found dead in a pub toilet in Leeds as police urge its mother to come forward.

Officers were called to the Three Horseshoes pub in Oulton at around 4.45pm on Sunday afternoon following the discovery of a newborn baby girl.

Emergency services attended but she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for the mother to come forward, with their main priority being her welfare.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

DCI James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.

“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use LiveChat online to talk to us remotely at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

“If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731.

“Our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother’s welfare and safety.”