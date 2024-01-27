Urgent manhunt launched after woman in her 20s ‘raped in London alleyway’ as CCTV released of man sought by police

Police have released footage of a man they want to identify. Picture: Met Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have launched a manhunt after receiving a report a woman in her 20s was raped in a London alleyway.

The force has launched an investigation into the attack, which happened at around 6:20pm in Medals Way, Stratford on Thursday.

The woman, who said the attack happened in an alleyway, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to trace who was seen around the area.

He is described as tall, slim and aged in his 20s. The footage shows him wearing a black tracksuit and a beige cap.

It also shows him with facial hair and a satchel slung over his shoulder.

Police want to trace this man. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Ben Dailey, who is working on the investigation, said: "We have carried out a number of enquiries, including recovering CCTV from around the area.

"As a result of this, we are releasing two images of a man we would like to identify. I would ask anyone who recognises him to come forward immediately."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting CAD 6672/25Jan. Information can also be shared online.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.