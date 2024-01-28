Breaking News

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, dead after being stabbed in Bristol before attackers 'fled in car'

28 January 2024, 13:14 | Updated: 28 January 2024, 13:36

The attack happened on Ilminster Avenue.
The attack happened on Ilminster Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

By Jenny Medlicott

Two teenage boys have died after being stabbed in Bristol before the attackers 'fled in a car', police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The attack happened at around 11:20pm on Saturday on Ilminster Avenue, in Knowle West, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The two boys, aged 15 and 16, were given first aid after officers arrived at the scene in south Bristol.

Police said the attack was carried out by ‘a number of people’ before they fled from the scene in a car.

The two boys sustained stab wounds and were rushed to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children. They later died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A murder investigation has been launched into the incident.

Police have so far arrested a man, 44, and a teenage boy, 15. They are both being held in police custody.

A vehicle has also been seized.

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said: “This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident where two young boys, who had their whole lives ahead of them, have sadly died.

“Our collective thoughts are with their families at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to the families to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.

“A cordon is in place on Ilminster Avenue between Newquay Road and Tavistock Road, and members of the public can expect to see a large police presence as forensic searches and other enquiries are conducted.

“There are a significant number of properties within the cordon and we would like to apologise for the disruption caused, but we hope people understand the importance of the work being carried out.

“House-to-house enquiries are underway and CCTV and doorbell footage continues to be gathered."

Mr Runacres said detectives are keen to speak with passengers that were "on a bus which was on Ilminster Avenue at the time of the incident".

"We encourage anyone with any concerns or questions to speak to any of the officers. High-visibility patrols will also be carried out to provide reassurance to the community," he finally added.

