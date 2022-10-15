Eco activists deny criminal damage over Van Gogh soup protest

15 October 2022, 13:35

Two protesters poured soup over the Van Gogh painting yesterday
Two protesters poured soup over the Van Gogh painting yesterday. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Three Just Stop Oil climate activists have appeared in court over protests - which included soup being thrown over Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting.

Two women are charged in relation to soup being thrown on the painting at the National Gallery, while a third is charged over paint sprayed on to the rotating New Scotland Yard sign - both during protests in London on Friday.

It comes after Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion demonstrators descended on Westminster, central London, on Friday to protest against the Government's approach to the environment.

Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, from Lambeth, south-west London, both pleaded not guilty to criminal damage to the frame of Van Gogh's painting in a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Lora Johnson, 38, from Southwold, Suffolk, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage at the same court after paint was sprayed on to the New Scotland Yard sign.

Appearing in the dock together, Holland and Plummer spoke only to confirm their name, date of birth, addresses and to enter pleas of not guilty to criminal damage to the value of less than £5,000.

Prosecutor Ola Oyedepo said the pair threw the "orange substance" knowing there was a "protective case" over the actual painting, though damage was caused to the frame.

Ms Oyedepo said it is unclear at this stage what the value of the damage is but said it is "significantly below the £5,000 cost threshold".

She said the pair "did not damage the picture because the picture is worth millions".

Katie McFadden, defending, said: "The prosecution needs to prove that damage has been caused."

She said the "extent of the damage would be relevant to the proportionality assessment" in weighing up their right to expression.

District judge Tan Irkam released the pair on bail on the condition they do not enter galleries or museums and do not have paint or adhesive substances in a public place.

He set their trial for December 13 at City of London Magistrates' Court.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who appeared in the dock for a separate hearing, also spoke to confirm her name, address and enter a not guilty plea.

Ms Oyepedo said Johnson was part of a protest group which gathered at the New Scotland Yard building on Friday afternoon.

"They glued themselves to the floor while she went up to spray the sign," she said.

The prosecutor said £4,750 has been spent trying to remove the paint from the sign and the ground under it.

Mr Irkam released Johnson on bail on the condition she does not have paint or adhesive materials in a public place and set her trial for November 23 at City of London Magistrates' Court.

"The court will not prevent you from lawfully protesting," Mr Irkam said.

Some 28 arrests were made in relation to Friday's protests, the Metropolitan Police said, while 25 others have been bailed pending further enquiries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood arrested over alleged breach of bail conditions

An Iranian riot police officer has been filmed sexually assaulting a protester

Iran’s riot police caught on video sexually assaulting female protester during anti-hijab demo

Miriam Margolyes delivered some choice remarks about the new Chancellor

Miriam Margolyes delivers F-word rant at Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt told LBC he thinks the PM will survive the next two weeks

Truss will survive the next two weeks says new Chancellor Hunt, as he admits some taxes ‘will have to’ go up

People looking in estate agents windows in Ely,Cambridgeshire, as the worry about mortgage rises continue

Five million families face mortgage bills rise of £5,100 by the end of 2024, think tank says

Liz Truss has reversed her flagship tax policy

'It's over': Time 'running out' for Truss as Tories turn on her after humiliating tax u-turn

1

'Devastated' King Charles 'hopeful' for reconciliation with Prince Harry, says royal expert

The woman ran off after appearing to turn him down

Man brutally turned down after proposing to girlfriend in front of thousands on kiss cam at hockey game

Stock image of fire fighters tackle a simulated blaze during training at Cardiff Wales, UK.

Firefighter strength tests made easier in bid to recruit more women into rescue service

A second man has been charged after the attacks on Bishopsgate.

Second man charged after three 'have-a-go heroes' knifed in attempted Bishopsgate robbery

1

Putin warns a NATO-Russia clash would bring 'global catastrophe' as mobilisation set to end in two weeks

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died

'Thanks for all the laughter': Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

A huge queue of people in Victoria Tower Gardens outside the Palace of Westminster.

Man admits sexually assaulting woman in queue to attend the Queen's lying in state

Andrew Marr said Truss has turned Britain into "a laughing stock"

Andrew Marr: This government just isn't working

West Ham United v RSC Anderlecht: Group B - UEFA Europa Conference League

Four police officers injured and 13 arrests made after crowd trouble at West Ham v Anderlecht clash

Liz Truss Holds Press Conference After Sacking Her Chancellor

Drop in pound accelerated when PM Liz Truss spoke to announce another embarrassing tax U-turn

Latest News

See more Latest News

SpaceX-Crew Return

Four astronauts return to Earth after six months on space station

Relatives of missing miners

Forty confirmed dead in coal mine blast in Turkey

Russia Ukraine War

Kyiv area energy plant damaged in Russian missile strike

Mine clearance work

Ukrainian deminers bid to restore semblance of safety after Russian retreat

Unrest in Haiti

UN warns millions in Haiti facing acute hunger

Flooded land

Pakistan floods recovery could take three years, minister warns

Turkey Mine Explosion

Turkish coal mine blast death toll rises with many still trapped

Turkey Mine Explosion

Turkish coal mine blast leaves 22 dead and dozens trapped

Russia Ukraine War Musk

Musk asks US government to take over funding of satellite network for Ukraine

Vladimir Putin

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in two weeks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction
Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit