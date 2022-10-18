Moment fireworks blasted at eco-activists causing travel chaos as they dangle on Dartford Crossing

Fireworks have been shot at protesters. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Fireworks have been blasted at eco protesters causing travel chaos as they enter a second a day dangling from Dartford Crossing.

Footage shared on social media show fireworks being launched in the direction of Just Stop Oil protesters on the QE2 bridge on Monday evening.

A person could be seen standing below the closed bridge and shooting off two fireworks into the night sky.

The protesters were quick to share an update from the bridge this morning, proving they had not been affected by the dangerous move.

Just Stop Oil confirmed the incident took place after having spoken to one of the protesters who scaled the bridge.

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex, was first closed on Monday after it was scaled by two climbers from the group.

The environmental activist group has demanded that the Government "halts all new oil and gas licences and consents" and said the climbers will remain on top of the bridge until they are "brought down".

Essex Police said it was aware of the clip but had received no reports in connection to the incident.

A spokesperson for the force previously said: "We're working with our partners to identify the safest and quickest way to resolve the situation. But as you can imagine, they're 100 metres up in the air. It's very complex. These things can take time."

Morgan, a civil engineer from London who is one of the protesters involved, said in a video published on Twitter on Tuesday morning: "We just survived the first night up here. I was pretty cold, didn't sleep much but I'm OK.

"We're up here until the Government makes a meaningful statement to cancel all new licences and consents for oil and gas extraction.

"Oil and gas are killing us now and it's driving millions into poverty this winter.

"We have to have an emergency transition to renewable energy, quite a stable, affordable energy.

"We've got to pay for that transition using the profits of the oil and the gas industry and the rich.

"Now is the moment for civil resistance. Come and do what you can at this pivotal moment in history."