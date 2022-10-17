Rush hour chaos at Dartford Crossing: Hour-long delays after Just Stop Oil protesters scale QE2 bridge

17 October 2022, 07:24 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 09:01

Protesters climbed the bridge in the early hours of Monday morning
Protesters climbed the bridge in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Daisy Stephens

Eco protesters from Just Stop Oil have scaled the QE2 bridge in the early hours of Monday, causing chaos for rush hour traffic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Essex Police said the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing was closed to traffic after two people "climbed onto the bridge and are currently at height".

"The bridge has been closed while we resolve the incident which we will do as quickly and as safely for all involved," the force said on Monday.

"It does mean that we have had to close the bridge to traffic, but a diversion is going to be put in place through the tunnel.

Read more: Just Stop Oil protestors throw soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers in the National Gallery

Read more: Furious driver ‘taking wife to hospital’ berates Just Stop Oil protesters in east London

"This is likely to cause delays throughout this morning and this incident may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height."

By 6am on Monday, the force said there were "delays of around 60 minutes".

Police said the incident would take "some time to resolve"
Police said the incident would take "some time to resolve". Picture: Just Stop Oil

In an update shortly before 8.30am, police said they were "continuing to work to resolve" the demonstration and confirmed the bridge was still closed.

"This is a complex operation due to the height at which the protestors are currently situated and it may take some but we are working as quickly as possible," said the spokesperson.

"We want to be clear – our priority is to keep people safe and keep Essex moving.

"We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or things they can selfishly stop others getting to work or getting on with their lives."

Just Stop Oil claimed the bridge was expected to remain shut for at least 24 hours after two climbers ascended the two 84m masts on the North side.

Morgan Trowland, 39, a bridge design engineer from London, said: "Our government has enacted suicidal laws to accelerate oil production: killing human life and destroying our environment.

"I can’t challenge this madness in my desk job, designing bridges, so I’m taking direct action, occupying the QE2 bridge until the government stops all new oil."

Read more: Eco activists Just Stop Oil cover Aston Martin dealership with orange paint in latest London protest

Read more: Police finally take 'rapid' action after 13 days of eco protests disrupting London’s roads

Marcus, 33, a teacher from London said "too many people in this country simply don’t know the scale and intensity" of climate change.

"Only direct action will now help to reach the social tipping point we so urgently need," he said.

Two protesters climbed the bridge early on Monday
Two protesters climbed the bridge early on Monday. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told LBC the force was often able to remove eco protesters in a "reasonable" time but said it had to wait until the disruption was at a certain level before they could intervene.

Asked by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast about the sense police "are not doing enough" after a series of protests, Sir Mark said they needed to judge the "scale of disruption".

"The law is annoyingly complicated," he said.

"I have been spending 200 officer days every day on this, who should be out in communities tackling the anti-social behaviour that matters to people, tackling knife crime.

"And they're messing around with these lot."

But he said he was sympathetic to those affected by the protests, saying: "I understand your point, it's frustrating for Londoners, it's damn frustrating for me too."

The A282 Dartford Crossing is currently the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road.

The 2.8km-long (1.7 mile) QEII bridge southbound, and two 1.4km-long (0.8 mile) tunnels northbound link Essex and Kent.

The A282 also connects directly at both ends with the M25 London Orbital Motorway, one of the busiest motorways in Europe.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wild boar in France

British woman, 67, shot dead on wild boar hunt in France by man holding rifle backwards

The Crown is under fire over plans to cover Diana's last moments

Fury as Netflix drama The Crown set to show Diana's final moments before Paris car crash

Exclusive
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

Exclusive
Nick Ferrari speaks to Sir Mick Crowley

'I've shed a tear over misconduct report': Met chief Sir Mark Rowley says hundreds of officers should be sacked

Jeremy Hunt will address the Commons today, days after being appointed by Liz Truss

Pound rallies as Jeremy Hunt to make emergency Commons statement in bid to stabilise UK economy

Mark Rowley (main) will respond to the report by Baroness Casey (top right) into the murder of Sarah Everard (bottom right)

Hundreds of serving police officers should be booted out for criminal behaviour, Met boss says

Ramon Sabella (centre) meets the Chilean President

'Cannibal plane crash' survivor claims victims were 'first organ donors'

Exposed wiring and open sewers were found during inspections of illegal schools

Schoolteacher 'sacked for misgendering trans pupil'

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre (centre) and Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell describes Prince Andrew as a 'dear friend' in interview from prison

Paris have brought back lockdown measures to control the third wave

Body of 12-year-old girl found tied up in suitcase in French capital, baffling investigators

Crispin Blunt, Jamie Wallis and Andrew Bridgen have openly called on Liz Truss to resign

First Tory MPs call on Liz Truss to resign as prime minister, claiming 'the game is up'

Police said the main road past Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate will remain closed after a man's body was discovered

Three arrested after man's body found in woods following alleged kidnapping

Just Stop Oil vandalised an Aston Martin dealership on Park Lane

Eco activists Just Stop Oil cover Aston Martin dealership with orange paint in latest London protest

Jeremy Bamber, pictured here in 2002, was jailed for life in 1986 for the murders of five members of his family at White House Farm in Essex

Killer Jeremy Bamber attempting to overturn murder conviction with 'new evidence' submitted

Joe Biden is against the idea of 'trickle-down economics' saying 'it doesn't work'

US president says UK economy turmoil was ‘predictable’ and cutting taxes for the rich ‘was a mistake’

Eleven Russian troops were shot dead. Pictured - Ukrainian troops searching an abandoned Russian stronghold

Eleven Russian soldiers shot dead in attack on training base near Ukraine border

Latest News

See more Latest News

BTS

BTS members ‘will serve in South Korean military’

Flooding in Australia

Australian floods ‘could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes’

Firefighter in Ukraine

Central Kyiv rocked by explosions as Russia continues strikes across Ukraine

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand arts council rejects Shakespeare as ‘imperialism’

Brazil election debate

Da Silva and Bolsonaro clash in first one-on-one Brazilian presidential debate

Prison fire damage

Iran’s Evin Prison fire death toll rises to eight

Composite image of Harrison Ford beside a bread sculpture

US baker creates ‘Pan Solo’ bread sculpture in tribute to Harrison Ford

Ethiopia Tigray Crisis

Call for Tigray ceasefire as fighting raises humanitarian fears

Russia Ukraine

Kremlin blames Ukraine for rocket attack on Donetsk mayor’s office

Paris protest march

Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against cost-of-living crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction
Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit