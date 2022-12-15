Meghan accuses Queen's aide of branding her a 'foreign organism' in latest episodes of docuseries

15 December 2022, 08:58 | Updated: 15 December 2022, 09:30

Meghan claims she was branded a 'foreign organism' in latest episodes of her docuseries
Meghan claims she was branded a 'foreign organism' in latest episodes of her docuseries. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

Meghan has accused one of the Queen's aides of branding her a "foreign organism" in the latest episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries

The final three parts of the series have gone live on Netflix and take in their 2018 Windsor Castle wedding, the decision to quit royal duties and emigrate and their new life in their £11million Californian mansion.

They claim there is a conspiracy against them between Buckingham Palace and the British press to "scapegoat" them and ensure negative press about other royals would 'go away'.

And the couple said they were "better" at royal duties than others and that stuck in the craw of Harry's family, who didn't like Meghan being treated like a "royal rock star" after they married in 2018.

The Duke of Sussex drew more comparisons between his wife and his mother, claiming Princess Diana was forced out for the same reason because she outshone those who were "born to do this."

Speaking about the time 'the penny dropped about the couple's future', Harry says: "The first time that the penny dropped for her, M (Meghan) and I spent the night in a room at Buckingham Palace after an event where every member of the family, senior members of the family had been, including the Queen."And on the front page of the Telegraph, mayhem. She was like "but it's not my fault" - and my mum felt the same way.'

Episode 4 begins with preparations for the royal wedding in May 2018. 

Meghan said: "Harry's dad is very charming and I said to him like 'I've lost my dad in this', so him as my father-in-law was really important to me, so I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes." She later added: "H and I are really, really good at finding each other in the chaos."

Later it covers the first tour of Australia in October 2018, where Meghan's pregnancy was revealed, went so well that 'the palace were incredibly threatened by that'.

Harry said: "The issue is when someone who's marrying in should be a supporting act is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this. That upsets people. It shifts the balance".

Meghan then said the situation turned against them, blaming the media and his family. She said that on a walkabout in Liverpool one woman: "What you are doing to your father is not right" - a nod to her estranged relationship with Thomas Markle.

The docuseries then cut to her mother Doria Ragland, who said: 'I remember her telling me that she wanted to take her own life'.

Meghan saying that a royal aide had called her a 'foreign organism'
Meghan saying that a royal aide had called her a 'foreign organism'. Picture: social media
Harry and Meghan cut the wedding cake with a sword
Harry and Meghan cut the wedding cake with a sword. Picture: Netflix
Harry and Meghan bathe Archie
Harry and Meghan bathe Archie. Picture: Netflix

Read More: Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer

Read More: 'It’s a dirty game': Harry slams royal hierarchy and claims stories were 'leaked and planted' about him and Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex said she was being "fed to the wolves" during the opening of episode 5 of the documentary.     Speaking about wanting her son Archie to have a big family in the way she had not, Meghan says: "I was just so excited that we were going to be able to create for him that thing that I had always wanted.  

"So I just did everything I could to make them proud and to really be a part of the family."     "And then the bubble burst," she says while the voices of news presenters can be heard saying: "Duchess difficult" and "American".  

The Duke of Sussex then says: "It was already clear to the media that the Palace was not going to protect her. Once that happens then the flood gates open."  

Meghan then says: "I realised that I wasn't just being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

She later accuses the royals of racism and refers to herself as a "foreign organism"

Meghan said: "There was this moment where our private secretary, she worked with the Queen for almost 20 years I think, and what she said to me was it's like this [wave motion] fish swimming perfectly, powerful, it's on the right current, and then one day this organism comes in.

"This foreign organism and the entire thing goes [eyes to the side and squeak]. What is that? What is it doing here? It doesn't look like us, it doesn't move like us. We don't like it, get it off of us."

Speaking about wanting her son Archie to have a big family in the way she had not, Meghan says: "I was just so excited that we were going to be able to create for him that thing that I had always wanted.

"So I just did everything I could to make them proud and to really be a part of the family. And then the bubble burst,"

The Duke of Sussex then says: "It was already clear to the media that the Palace was not going to protect her. Once that happens then the flood gates open."    

Meghan then says: "I realised that I wasn't just being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

But, in the last five minutes of the Harry has admitted he "misses the UK & weird family gatherings"in a bombshell revelation as he discussed why he moved to California.

The Sussexes' six-part show - which forms part of their multimillion-pound deal with Netflix - has become the streaming giant's most-watched documentary in a premier week, debuting with 81.55 million hours viewed.

