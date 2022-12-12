Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer

The trailer shows a number of previously unreleased images and videos of the couplez. Picture: Screenshot / Netflix

By Danielle DeWolfe

A new trailer depicting Harry and Meghan’s “freedom flight” out of the UK has landed, as the royal couple make numerous accusations, including “institutional gaslighting".

Released ahead of the final three episodes of Meghan & Harry’s highly anticipated Netflix documentary series airing on December 15, the couple make a slew of heated allegations.

“I wonder what would have happened to us if we’d not got out when we did,” says Harry in the trailer.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Meghan also declares: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.

Featuring clips from the forthcoming three episodes, Harry can be seen referencing “institutional gaslighting” as part of the one minute and 23 second trailer.

It follows a slew of issues highlighted by the couple as part of the first three episodes of the publicised series, with the forthcoming containing more scathing criticisms and direct accusations than the first.

The royal family remained suitably tight-lipped following the initial three episodes, asserting they were never contacted for comment following a disclaimer by Netflix stating that they had.

As part of the trailer, Harry can be seen accusing the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias”, as Meghan says the media were out to “destroy” her.

Recounting a time when the couple’s security was “being pulled” shortly after stepping back from royal duties, Meghan recalls the moment she realised the couple needed to “get out”.

Accusations were also levelled in relation to the royal family “actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation”.

The trailer also includes a photoshoot that took place at Frogmore whilst the couple were in the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The couple moved out of the UK residence before they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The final three episodes are set to air on Netflix from December 15.