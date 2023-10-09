Kosher restaurant in Golders Green vandalised as Met police step up patrols in London

9 October 2023, 09:58 | Updated: 9 October 2023, 11:03

A Jewish restaurant in Golders Green was vandalised and Palestinians celebrated on the streets of London
A Jewish restaurant in Golders Green was vandalised and Palestinians celebrated on the streets of London. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Metropolitan Police patrols have been increased in London after reports of groups of people celebrating Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pictures from Golders Green this morning show the front doors of popular Kosher restaurant Pita in Golders Green had been vandalised with reports the till had been stolen. ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti had been daubed on a nearby railway bridge.

It is not clear if the graffiti and vandalism are linked.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan posted online: "There is no tolerance for hate in our city. I remain in close contact with the Met Police. Whoever did this will face the full force of the law.

"I stand with Jewish Londoners, today and always."

The Campaign against Antisemitism posted online: “We are receiving images of a kosher restaurant that was vandalised overnight in Golders Green.

“Local residents report that “Free Palestine” was graffitied on a nearby bridge.

“Violence against Israel is often used as a pretext for antisemitism in the UK. Jews must be able to live without fear.

Read more: 'This is our 9/11': Israel strikes back at Hamas after 'worst massacre of innocent civilians' in its history

Read more: Bodies of 260 killed in Israel festival massacre piled up after Hamas went 'tree by tree' executing victims

“The law must be enforced. If you have information call the police. Those responsible must be prosecuted.”

Scotland Yard said it is not treating the incident as a hate crime.

A spokesman said: “Police were called at approximately 06:10hrs on Monday, 9 October to reports of a burglary and damage caused to a restaurant in Golders Green Road, NW11.

"It was reported that a cash register had been stolen.

"Officers have attended the scene and examined CCTV at the location. There has been no arrest and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"At this stage, the incident is not being treated as a hate crime."

The Met Police said it had been made aware of a number of incidents in the capital in connection with the conflict, with protests also planned in the coming days.

Scotland Yard said on Sunday it will take a “zero tolerance” approach to any activity that “crosses the lines into criminality”.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza.

“The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities.

“We remain in contact with partners and community leaders to listen to any concerns.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police.”

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley warned it was a “dangerous and terrifying time” for Jewish people after witnessing people flying Palestinian flags in west London.

Riley's post on X had said: "Acton, half an hour ago. Popped into a cafe for some baklava with the kids and our Ukrainian friends.

"People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing.

"Just had a reassuring call with the police, if anyone is scared, please call them."

On Saturday night, a group of around 50 people waving Palestinian flags could be seen cheering and setting off fireworks on the Edgware Road in London.

On Sunday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said she expects the police to “use the full force of the law” in response.

She posted on social media: “Whenever Israel is attacked, Islamists and other racists use Israeli defensive measures as a pretext to stir up hatred against British Jews.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from antisemitism and related threats, said it has been in discussion with the Met Police and Government since Saturday morning to ensure the "appropriate levels of security and policing are in place in Jewish community areas".

Dave Rich, director of policy at CST, said: "Experience tells us that as conflicts in Israel and Gaza escalate, we will see a spike in antisemitic hate crimes in Britain.

"Our advice to the Jewish community is to report any examples of antisemitism or suspicious behaviour around Jewish buildings to the police immediately and then to CST."

Israel has blockaded Gaza since Islamic militant group Hamas gained control of the territory in 2007 and the two have fought wars ever since.

The country was caught off-guard during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday when Hamas sent fighters across the border and fired thousands of rockets in what it said was a new operation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the attack as "an appalling act of terror" and offered his support to Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

A group called the Palestine Solidarity Campaign has called for people to attend an "emergency" demonstration on Monday outside the Israeli embassy.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Professor Claudia Goldin is announced as the winner of the Nobel economics prize

Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin awarded Nobel economics prize

Passengers at Hong Kong airport

Evacuations ordered as remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday.

What is Hamas and why is it in conflict with Israel? Key questions about the Israel-Gaza conflict

Israel has stepped up attacks on Hamas targets. Bottom right - bodies piled up after Hamas massacred revellers at a peace festival

Siege of Gaza: Israel stops food, fuel and electricity entering disputed territory after Hamas attacks

Israeli soldiers on a tank near the Gaza border

Israeli minister orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza as death toll nears 1,200

Danny Darlington and his German girlfriend have not been heard from since the attack

Missing Brit and partner pictured having fun just before brutal Hamas attack - as family told they are dead

Rockets are fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip

Israel intensifies Gaza battles to repel Hamas, with more than 1,100 dead so far

Terrified revellers hiding and sending messages to loved ones as Hamas gunmen attack Israeli festivalgoers

Final messages to loved ones: Chilling video shows terrified Israeli's hiding while Hamas gunmen stalked festival

Rescuers search for earthquake victims

Taliban chiefs visit Afghan villages hit by quake that killed at least 2,000

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was travelling at '22mph' when he crashed during Top Gear filming

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's horror Top Gear crash occurred at just '22mph'

The United States has sent an aircraft carrier, planes and warships to the Middle East to support Israel

More than 1,100 dead as Iran denies helping plan Hamas attack and US sends warships and planes to Israel

Top scientist Kirsty Smitten who has died from cancer

Pioneering scientist who created new class of antibiotics that could save millions of lives dies of cancer aged just 29

A vehicle in the debris of damaged houses

Indian rescue helicopters fly to Himalayan area where floods killed at least 52

Israel has stepped up attacks on Hamas targets. Bottom right - bodies piled up after Hamas massacred revellers at a peace festival

'This is our 9/11': Israel strikes back at Hamas after 'worst massacre of innocent civilians' in its history

British Airways evacuated passengers from a plane at Heathrow after four people fell ill from unknown 'fumes'

British Airways evacuates passengers from plane at Heathrow after four taken ill from unknown 'fumes'

More than 260 bodies have been found at the site of Saturday's massacre at an Israeli peace rave near the Gaza strip

Bodies of 260 killed in Israel festival massacre piled up after Hamas went 'tree by tree' executing victims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Number of displaced people in Gaza rises to more than 123,000

Australia Indigenous Voice

Australian PM refusing to concede defeat in Voice referendum

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

No immediate action against Hamas from UN Security Council

Speaking about his part in the four-part series The Reckoning which begins tonight on BBC One, the Alan Partridge creator said: "I thought long and hard about it.

'I thought long and hard about it': Steve Coogan speaks out about casting in controversial Jimmy Savile drama
Rachel Reeves unveiled its package of measures to speed up infrastructure projects at Labour's conference in Liverpool

Rachel Reeves unveils plan to speed up infrastructure planning to revive economy as Starmer warns against complacency
More than 260 bodies have been found at the site of Saturday's massacre at an Israeli peace rave near the Gaza strip

'More than 260 bodies found' at Israel festival site after Hamas paragliders shot revellers dead
Israel Palestinians

Israel declares war and approves ‘significant’ steps in retaliation for Hamas attack

Israel Palestinians

US to send carrier strike group to eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

Family members of Israelis abducted by Hamas have begged their government for information on their captured relatives.

Families of missing and captive Israelis beg government for information about relatives after Hamas attack
Israel Palestinians

Israeli hostage crisis in Hamas-ruled Gaza becomes political trap for Netanyahu

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech
Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit