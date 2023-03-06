‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms

By LBC Intern

One caller said she's rather "return to the 1960s" migration policy when speaking to Nick Ferrari on the proposed migrant ban announced by Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, Sue from Dunfermline said she would "take a completely different approach" as she referred to policies from the 1960s.

Sue explained that the policies allowed migrants to arrive at any time and as long as their documents were in order they would be given a document to sign requiring them to keep the authorities informed of their job and whereabouts for five years.

After the five-year time period if they 'kept their noses clean' they would then receive a passport.

When questioned by Nick on a circumstance where someone has not worked, Sue expanded, saying that upon arrival migrants would be matched with jobs according to their skill sets, naming farming as an example.

Nick interrupted Sue saying he thought she was "assuming quite a lot of people" and pointed out that people "just want to be safe". He told the caller that people's "religion or sexuality" may be the thing endangering them in the country they are escaping.

He exclaimed: "They don't want to come here to pick strawberries, they just don't want to be beaten up because they're gay!"

The conversation comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new laws in an effort to halt migrant channel crossings.

The Prime Minister is seeking to ban all small boat migrants from returning or claiming citizenship under new planned immigration laws.

Speaking to Nick later on in the show on Monday, Science Secretary Michelle Donelan said she believed the plans were a "common sense" approach.