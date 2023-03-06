‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms

6 March 2023, 15:22

By LBC Intern

One caller said she's rather "return to the 1960s" migration policy when speaking to Nick Ferrari on the proposed migrant ban announced by Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, Sue from Dunfermline said she would "take a completely different approach" as she referred to policies from the 1960s.

Sue explained that the policies allowed migrants to arrive at any time and as long as their documents were in order they would be given a document to sign requiring them to keep the authorities informed of their job and whereabouts for five years.

READ MORE: Lifetime ban for Channel migrants as government vows small boat arrivals will 'never come back'

After the five-year time period if they 'kept their noses clean' they would then receive a passport.

When questioned by Nick on a circumstance where someone has not worked, Sue expanded, saying that upon arrival migrants would be matched with jobs according to their skill sets, naming farming as an example.

Nick interrupted Sue saying he thought she was "assuming quite a lot of people" and pointed out that people "just want to be safe". He told the caller that people's "religion or sexuality" may be the thing endangering them in the country they are escaping.

He exclaimed: "They don't want to come here to pick strawberries, they just don't want to be beaten up because they're gay!"

The conversation comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new laws in an effort to halt migrant channel crossings.

READ MORE: More Channel boats arrive in UK as Sunak prepares to unveil crackdown on migrants

The Prime Minister is seeking to ban all small boat migrants from returning or claiming citizenship under new planned immigration laws.

Speaking to Nick later on in the show on Monday, Science Secretary Michelle Donelan said she believed the plans were a "common sense" approach.

Stuart Rose said Brexit had been 'catastrophic' for the British economy

Brexit has made Brits 'suffer' and been 'catastrophic' for the UK economy, says ASDA chairman Stuart Rose
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

