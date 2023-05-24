Breaking News

Suella Braverman will not be sacked over claims she asked civil servants to arrange private speed awareness course

Rishi Sunak has accepted Suella Braverman's apology. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Suella Braverman will not be sacked by Rishi Sunak over claims she asked civil servants to help her avoid attending a speed awareness course.

The decision has been announced following a discussion between the home secretary and the prime minister.

In a letter to the prime minister, Ms Braverman once again "expressed regret" over how she handled arranging a speed awareness course.

Responding to her letter, Mr Sunak said: "I am reassured you take these matters seriously.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

"You have provided a thorough account, apologised and expressed regret."

No10 previously said Mr Sunak would consult his independent ethics adviser over the claims.

But a formal investigation will not be launched, Mr Sunak has confirmed, as he added that he believed Ms Braverman had not breached the ministerial code.

He continued: "It is vital that all those in Government maintain the high standards the public rightly expects.

"I know you share this view, just as we are committed to delivering on the issues that matter to the British people - from making our streets safer and reducing net migration to stopping the boats."

In her letter, Ms Braverman says she was caught speeding in 2022 when she was Attorney General and initially opted to attend a speed awareness course.

When she was appointed home secretary, she says she asked officials in the Home Office whether it would remain "appropriate" to attend the course as a "protected person" - which applies to home secretaries.

"I accept that I was speeding and regret doing so. At no point did I try to avoid sanction," Ms Braverman said.

"My actions were always directed toward finding an appropriate way to participate in the speed awareness course, taking into account my new role as Home Secretary and the necessary security and privacy issues that this raised."

She added that she "deeply regrets that my actions may have given rise" to a "perception" that she sought "bespoke arrangements" when organising her speed awareness course.

