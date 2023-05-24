Breaking News

Suella Braverman will not be sacked over claims she asked civil servants to arrange private speed awareness course

24 May 2023, 10:08 | Updated: 24 May 2023, 10:41

Rishi Sunak has accepted Suella Braverman's apology
Rishi Sunak has accepted Suella Braverman's apology. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Suella Braverman will not be sacked by Rishi Sunak over claims she asked civil servants to help her avoid attending a speed awareness course.

The decision has been announced following a discussion between the home secretary and the prime minister.

In a letter to the prime minister, Ms Braverman once again "expressed regret" over how she handled arranging a speed awareness course.

Responding to her letter, Mr Sunak said: "I am reassured you take these matters seriously.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

"You have provided a thorough account, apologised and expressed regret."

No10 previously said Mr Sunak would consult his independent ethics adviser over the claims.

Read More: Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser

Read More: 'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman over speeding row

But a formal investigation will not be launched, Mr Sunak has confirmed, as he added that he believed Ms Braverman had not breached the ministerial code.

He continued: "It is vital that all those in Government maintain the high standards the public rightly expects.

"I know you share this view, just as we are committed to delivering on the issues that matter to the British people - from making our streets safer and reducing net migration to stopping the boats."

In her letter, Ms Braverman says she was caught speeding in 2022 when she was Attorney General and initially opted to attend a speed awareness course.

When she was appointed home secretary, she says she asked officials in the Home Office whether it would remain "appropriate" to attend the course as a "protected person" - which applies to home secretaries.

"I accept that I was speeding and regret doing so. At no point did I try to avoid sanction," Ms Braverman said.

"My actions were always directed toward finding an appropriate way to participate in the speed awareness course, taking into account my new role as Home Secretary and the necessary security and privacy issues that this raised."

She added that she "deeply regrets that my actions may have given rise" to a "perception" that she sought "bespoke arrangements" when organising her speed awareness course.

Updates to follow.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China Russia

Russia and China ties ‘strengthened by pressure from West’

Norway US

US aircraft carrier arrives in Oslo on first foreign call

Jenska was convicted of attempted murder in 2017 after trying to stab a UK Athletics official questioning her status to death in front of terrified colleagues

Feminist activists outrage as women's Parkrun record holder revealed to be trans attempted murderer

Amy Dowden has revealed she is battling breast cancer

'I'm determined to get back on that dance floor': Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she’s battling breast cancer at 32

Customers that they must pay £4.99 to allow other users to share accounts

Netflix begins crackdown on UK households sharing passwords as customers made to pay £60 a year for extra member

Russia Ukraine

Russian forces ‘shoot down drones after cross-border attack’

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, 18, will appear in court on Wednesday

Man, 18, charged after investigation into 'TikTok prankster' videos

Lucinda Riley's stepdaughter wa skilled by a man driving three times the speed limit in Chelsea while high and drunk

Stepdaughter of famous author Lucinda Riley and her three dogs killed in horror drunk-driving crash

David Cameron says critics of the government's policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda must provide a better alternative as he stressed importance of crushing people-smuggling gangs.

Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans died in a car crash on Monday

Uncle of car crash victim killed moments before Cardiff riot says nephew and his friend are 'dead because of police'

David Cameron has described new dementia drugs a breakthrough.

‘We haven’t made enough effort to tackle this world of darkness’: David Cameron on accelerating Alzheimer's treatment

The decline in inflation is due to stabilising energy costs but there is no great relief yet on houshold costs including shopping

UK’s inflation rate drops to 8.7%, down from over 10% in March - but food prices still surging at 19%

There was an uncomfortable confrontation on the red carpet between Tom Hanks and a staffer at Cannes

Uncomfortable moment Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson remonstrate with staffer on red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘deeply saddened’ after great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Dean Lewins/Pool/AP)

India and Australia announce migration deal amid Modi visit

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as debt limit negotiations continue (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Democrats accused of ‘lack of urgency’ in budget crisis talks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

Lawyers claim Trump ‘treated unfairly’ over probe into documents

Homeless families living in a north London hotel "face being moved out" the Beyonce’s tour comes to the capital next week after the local council "failed to extend its bookings".

Homeless families 'face being moved out of hotel' during Beyoncé tour after council 'failed to extend bookings'
Madeleine McCann cops are searching an Algarve reservoir said to have been visited by Cristian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann investigators 'remove several bags' during Portuguese reservoir search

Britain Booker Prize

Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel

LGBTQ Lawmakers

Largest US gay rights group issues Florida travel advisory for anti-LGBT laws

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case

The inquest concluded Camille Hardman's death was suicide.

Heartbroken mum took her own life at same spot as 16-year-old son ‘because she couldn’t live without him’
Bake Off's Prue Leith has called for assisted dying to be legalised in the UK, but said we should be "very careful about how we legislate" amid fears it could lead to coercion from families or doctors.

'Suicide suffering or Switzerland': Prue Leith calls for legalisation of assisted dying despite 'beancounting' fears
Election 2024 DeSantis

DeSantis ‘to announce 2024 presidential bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk’

A riot broke out in Cardiff after Harvey Evans (L) and Kyrees Sullivan (R) died in a collision on Monday tonight

Police force refers itself to watchdog as footage shows police van following bike before fatal Cardiff crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has lost his bid to challenge the Home Office

Prince Harry loses High Court battle with Home Office over paying for police protection

Kate dropped by the children's picnic

Keen gardener Kate joins children's picnic she inspired as Chelsea Flower Show starts

Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight
Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path
NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit