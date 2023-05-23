'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman over speeding row

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman amid speeding row. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has said Suella Braverman's speeding row "isn't just a storm in a teacup" as he denounced the Prime Minister for reappointing. her.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Davey labelled Rishi Sunak "weak" for the decision, adding her actions pushed the narrative that "people in power don't act with integrity".

Compared to the other sleaze and scandal we've had from the government, it's clearly - it may seem rather minor compared to those," said Mr Davey.

"Here's the point - and this is why I think people, including myself, are worried about it, is that it gives the impression that people in power don't act with integrity," Davey said.

"The same rules that apply to you and me, they find different ways - by getting advice for example, and getting special treatment, as it's suggested she wanted," he continued.

Adding: "I don't think that sits well".

Davey's comments follow suggestions that Ms Braverman misused her position, after a speeding incident allegedly saw her ask Home Office staff for help in organising a one-to-one driving awareness course.

"There's another reason why I think this isn't just a storm in a teacup," continued Davey, "because it goes to the Prime Minister's judgement."

"I don't think he should have appointed her in the first place; let's remember she resigned because she broke the ministerial code before in relation to very serious matters to do with confidentiality and secrecy.

"But he reappointed her," he added.

"That was under Liz Truss," Nick pointed out, highlighting that Rishi Sunak "reappointed her when he came in".

"That shows he was weak and it shows poor judgement," added Davey.

Highlighting the speed of the PM's actions, Davey said Sunak had not dealt with the situation quickly.

"If it is a storm in a teacup, why doesn't he just sort it out?" said Mr Davey.

When pushed by Nick on whether he personally had any points on his driving license, Mr Davey admitted he "had them in the past" and had also previously undertaken a speed awareness course.

The Lib Dem leader also addressed his hopes for increasing the party's following ahead of the next General Election.

Honing in on the constituency of Esher and Walton, Mr Davey noted the key seat is now a feasible target for the Lib Dems, pointing out the swathes of disillusioned Conservative voters in the area.