Police arrest two for 'murder' after triple stabbing in Harrow leaves one dead and two injured

The man was found by police on Wellesley Road, Harrow, North West London. Picture: Google Maps

By EJ Ward

A triple stabbing in North West London left one man dead and two with knife wounds last night.

Police initially found two men with stab injuries on Harrow's Wellesley Road, one of whom died at the scene.

The Met said officers rushed to the scene along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. Where two men were found with stab wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later on, a third was found, but his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a crime scene remains in place this morning.

.Stabbing on Wellesley Road Harrow few minutes ago - lot of police activity! @TimesHarrow — Husain Akhtar (@husain_akhtar) August 9, 2023

Superintendent Matt Cray, from the local policing team in north-west London, said: "This is a devastating incident and my thoughts are with the family of the man who was killed.

"We remain in the early stages of our investigation, however, I am confident there is no wider risk to the community in Harrow. Officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns you may have."