Pair flee pub without paying £88 food and drink bill as police release CCTV

Police released these images after a man and woman left a pub without paying their hefty bill. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Will Taylor

CCTV images of a man and woman have been released by police after they failed to pay £88 for their food and drink at a pub in North Yorkshire.

The pair left the Denison Arms in Scarborough without paying the hefty bill on the afternoon of June 25.

It is thought they left in a red Citroen Berlingo.

North Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who recognises them to get in touch and described it as a "fraud".

It comes just after a couple was forced to defend themselves after they ran from another North Yorkshire pub without paying their £56 food bill.

Ruby McGrath, 32, and Suzy Hopley, 33, left the Smithy Arms in Swinton with their children.

Police released images of this couple. Picture: Alamy

But the furious landlady Lisa McMaster posted CCTV of them.

They have hit out at the criticism they received, insisting it is a "homophobic and body-shaming witch hunt".

McGrath claimed they "had to dash... due to a personal emergency" which was a "medical issue in our group", but did not explain it any further.

"Our plan was to call the pub asap to let them know the situation and then hurry back to sort the bill," she said on Instagram.

The pair left the Denison Arms without paying. Picture: Alamy

"As we were camping, we realised once we got back that we had zero b***** reception and had to wait until this morning to contact the pub and clear the bill!

"Anyway, long story short, all is well, the bill and generous tip have been paid. There are no hard feelings between myself and the lovely people at The Smithy Arms, yet the internet has gone nuts.

"A misunderstanding that got enormously blown out of proportion, followed by a homophobic and body-shaming witch hunt. Beware the power of social media."