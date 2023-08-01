Wetherspoons to call last orders on even more pubs despite 29 closures already this year - is your local at risk?

The pub chain is set to close even more branches. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

One of the UK's largest pub chains is set to close even more branches after already calling last orders on multiple branches in the last year.

Wetherspoons has confirmed that two more of its branches have closed, or are due to close, in the coming weeks.

The Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh, Scotland closed its doors on July 30, and The Bankers Draft in Eltham, London is set to do the same on August 20.

It comes after last September when the pub group, which is one of the UK’s biggest pub chains, announced it was putting 32 pubs up for sale after a “commercial decision” as businesses across the UK continued to struggle with higher food and energy costs.

Last month the group also announced it was to close the doors on another 22 pubs – despite having already shut 29 sites this year.

Wetherspoons said the move was part of plans to offload a number of sites in a huge overhaul of its estate.

At the time, the pub group said: “In fact, the disposals have raised relatively modest amounts (although every little helps) and almost all are related to circumstances... where there is another Wetherspoon pub nearby.”

It was also revealed in July that the Wetherspoons will not be renewing the release on The Nightjar in Ferndown, Dorset this September.

The Jolly Sailor is one of the pubs listed for sail. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the chain's boss Tim Martin reacted to the changes to alcohol duties set for Tuesday, as he labelled the shift “bad news” for the hospitality sector.

He claimed the changes will cost his business an extra £8m a year.

“Rather than the historic British/Irish melting pot, where people congregate daily, pubs risk becoming more of a special occasion, with the daily couple of pints consumed by regulars being replaced by home drinking, to the social detriment of the country,” he also told The Independent.

Despite the disappointing news, the pub group did also open three new pubs in the past year, in a move that may reassure some fans of the chain.

Mr Martin also said last month: "As a result of a continued improvement in sales and a slightly reduced expectation for cost increases, for example energy costs, the company anticipates an improved outcome for the next financial year, and anticipates an outcome for the first half of 2023-24 approximately in line with the second half of 2022-23."

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin criticised the planned changes to alcohol duty. Picture: Alamy

Pubs under offer:

Asparagus, Battersea General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton Millers Well, East Ham The Bankers Draft, Eltham Hudson Bay, Forest Gate Capitol, Forest Hill The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh The Percy Shaw, Halifax Coronet, Holloway The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green The Cross Keys, Peebles Foxley Hatch, Purley The Butlers Bell,Stafford The Widow Frost, Mansfield

Pubs 'available' for sale:

Wrong ‘Un, Bexleyheath Jolly Sailor, Hanham Resolution, Middlesborough The Rising Sun, Redditch Sennockian, Sevenoaks Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith Moon on the Hill, Harrow The Sir John Arderne, Newark

Pubs already sold: