Wetherspoons to call last orders on even more pubs despite 29 closures already this year - is your local at risk?

1 August 2023, 16:44

The pub chain is set to close even more branches.
The pub chain is set to close even more branches. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

One of the UK's largest pub chains is set to close even more branches after already calling last orders on multiple branches in the last year.

Wetherspoons has confirmed that two more of its branches have closed, or are due to close, in the coming weeks.

The Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh, Scotland closed its doors on July 30, and The Bankers Draft in Eltham, London is set to do the same on August 20.

It comes after last September when the pub group, which is one of the UK’s biggest pub chains, announced it was putting 32 pubs up for sale after a “commercial decision” as businesses across the UK continued to struggle with higher food and energy costs.

Last month the group also announced it was to close the doors on another 22 pubs – despite having already shut 29 sites this year.

Wetherspoons said the move was part of plans to offload a number of sites in a huge overhaul of its estate.

At the time, the pub group said: “In fact, the disposals have raised relatively modest amounts (although every little helps) and almost all are related to circumstances... where there is another Wetherspoon pub nearby.”

It was also revealed in July that the Wetherspoons will not be renewing the release on The Nightjar in Ferndown, Dorset this September.

Read more: Virgin Money to close a third of banks across the UK putting more than 250 jobs at risk - is your local affected?

Read more: Boots stores closure: First of 300 shops begin to close - here's the full list

Read more: Wetherspoons to close another 22 pubs in huge shake up despite 28 already shutting this year - is your local listed?

The Jolly Sailor is one of the pubs listed for sail.
The Jolly Sailor is one of the pubs listed for sail. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the chain's boss Tim Martin reacted to the changes to alcohol duties set for Tuesday, as he labelled the shift “bad news” for the hospitality sector.

He claimed the changes will cost his business an extra £8m a year.

“Rather than the historic British/Irish melting pot, where people congregate daily, pubs risk becoming more of a special occasion, with the daily couple of pints consumed by regulars being replaced by home drinking, to the social detriment of the country,” he also told The Independent.

Despite the disappointing news, the pub group did also open three new pubs in the past year, in a move that may reassure some fans of the chain.

Mr Martin also said last month: "As a result of a continued improvement in sales and a slightly reduced expectation for cost increases, for example energy costs, the company anticipates an improved outcome for the next financial year, and anticipates an outcome for the first half of 2023-24 approximately in line with the second half of 2022-23."

Wetherspoons boss criticised the planned changes to alcohol duty.
Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin criticised the planned changes to alcohol duty. Picture: Alamy

Pubs under offer:

  1. Asparagus, Battersea
  2. General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton
  3. Millers Well, East Ham
  4. The Bankers Draft, Eltham
  5. Hudson Bay, Forest Gate
  6. Capitol, Forest Hill
  7. The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
  8. The Percy Shaw, Halifax
  9. Coronet, Holloway
  10. The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green
  11. The Cross Keys, Peebles
  12. Foxley Hatch, Purley
  13. The Butlers Bell,Stafford
  14. The Widow Frost, Mansfield

Pubs 'available' for sale:

  1. Wrong ‘Un, Bexleyheath
  2. Jolly Sailor, Hanham
  3. Resolution, Middlesborough
  4. The Rising Sun, Redditch
  5. Sennockian, Sevenoaks
  6. Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham
  7. Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith
  8. Moon on the Hill, Harrow
  9. The Sir John Arderne, Newark

Pubs already sold:

  1. The John Masefield, New Ferry
  2. Angel, Islington
  3. The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley
  4. The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich
  5. Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton
  6. The Colombia Press, Watford
  7. The Malthouse, Willenhall
  8. The John Masefield, New Ferry
  9. Thomas Leaper, Derby
  10. Cliftonville, Hove
  11. Tollgate, Harringay
  12. Last Post, Loughton
  13. Harvest Moon, Orpington
  14. Alexander Bain, Wick
  15. Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin
  16. Moon on the Square, Basildon
  17. Coal Orchard, Taunton
  18. Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport
  19. Wild Rose, Bootle
  20. Edmund Halley, Lee Green
  21. The Willow Grove, Southport
  22. Postal Order, Worcester
  23. North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham
  24. The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow
  25. The Knight's Templar, London
  26. Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth
  27. The Water House, Durham
  28. The Worlds Inn, Romford
  29. The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alisha Marie claimed she had a close shave at the airport when security did not initially believe that her photo was of her.

Woman claims passport photo is 'too hot' and she almost missed flight because security thought it was not her

Lawyer Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other members of her family

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with medical firm after HeLa cells racism row

Firefighters and a police officer stand next to a damaged building

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack on Moscow skyscraper

APTOPIX China Flooding

At least 20 dead as heavy rainfall engulfs Beijing

Film Barbenheimer

Barbie’s Japanese distributor apologises after Barbenheimer memes criticism

Margaret Ferrier is facing a by-election

By-election triggered as former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier loses seat following Covid breach

Robin Caliskal died on a family holiday on Monday

Family heartbreak as 'cute and clever' boy, 5, dies in pool just one hour after arriving for holiday with parents

Israel Palestinians

Five injured after Palestinian gunman opens fire in Israeli settlement

California Wildfires

California firefighters partially contain massive wildfire in Mojave Desert

The owner of Three Little Birds bakery was asked to accept payment in exposure

Baker applauded for reply to PR company asking for 100 free cakes for celeb party and offering to pay in exposure

X logo

‘X’ sign removed from the former Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters

House prices have slumped

UK house prices fall at fastest rate for 14 years amid interest rate uncertainty

Japan Asia Typhoon

Powerful Typhoon Khanun lashes southwest Japanese islands

England thrashed China 6-1 to storm through to the World Cup knockout stages

England's Lionesses storm into World Cup last 16 after thrashing China

The PM is facing pushback over concerns of newt protection laws.

Boris Johnson’s pool plans for £3.8m Manor House threatened by newts after ex-PM’s past fury over the amphibians

Boris Johnson was reportedly in talks to appear on I'm A Celeb

Boris Johnson ‘not looking likely’ to appear on I’m A Celeb after talks with TV bosses

Latest News

See more Latest News

NASA Voyager

Nasa hears signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact

Amy-Rose Wilson was killed in the crash

Mother dies after being 'driven off the road by Albanian drugs gang' as partner rushed to hospital after horror smash
The Chinese zoo has insisted the bear is, in fact, a bear

Tens of thousands of people turn up at zoo in China to see 'man bear'

David Hunter visited his wife's grave for the first time on Tuesday

Emotional David Hunter visits wife's grave in Cyprus for the first time after release from prison for her mercy-killing
APTOPIX Greece Wildfires

Greece planning tougher penalties for arson following a spate of wildfires

Alicia was spotted during an FBI raid.

Missing US teenager Alicia Navarro ‘hung her head and cried’ as FBI raided Montana home with guns drawn
Costa has seen a backlash online

Fury as Costa Coffee uses cartoon image of 'trans man' with mastectomy scars as customers threaten to boycott chain
Nigeriens protest

Niger crisis deepens as France plans to evacuate following coup

Thomas Straker posted the picture to his millions of followers on Instagram

'You can take our flavours but won't hire our people': London chef slammed for only hiring white men
A skyscraper in Moscow has been attacked by a drone for the second time in two days

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack in three days on Moscow skyscraper

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit