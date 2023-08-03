Wetherspoons increases cost of pints across several pubs - is your local affected?

By Emma Soteriou

Wetherspoons has increased its prices across some of its pubs as it continues to fight to keep its doors open amid the cost of living crisis.

Holidaymakers will be expected to pay out a bit more next time they want to stop off for a drink at the airport as Wetherspoons ups its prices at Gatwick, Stansted, Heathrow and Edinburgh airports.

For a Leffe beer, pints are soaring to £7.10 - a 25p increase on the old price.

Meanwhile, Stella Artois, San Miguel and Corona are also edging closer towards the £7 landmark, reaching £6.45-a-pint.

It comes as flight prices have also jumped up for those hoping for a summer getaway abroad.

Flights to areas such as Space and Greece costs 70% more while package holidays have increased by around 20%, according to the Sun.

Wetherspoons boss warns of rise in cost of pints, saying they could even reach £10

Due to the cost of living crisis, Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin also said far more people were instead drinking at home.

Several Wetherspoons pubs have been forced to close their doors for good as a result this year, with 29 gone and even more up for sale.

Wetherspoons said the move was part of plans to offload a number of sites in a huge overhaul of its estate.

Addressing the change to airport prices, the pub chain said: "Airport and central London prices are higher than average, reflecting higher rents.

"But our pints start at £4.85 for Greene King IPA, £5.30 for Bud Light and Carlsberg for £6.15."