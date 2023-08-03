Breaking News

High street retailer Wilko on brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs and 400 stores at risk

3 August 2023, 12:18 | Updated: 3 August 2023, 13:08

There are 400 Wilko stores in the UK
There are 400 Wilko stores in the UK. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

More than 12,000 jobs are at risk as Wilko revealed it is on the brink of collapse.

The boss of the homeware and hardware chain said it is expected to enter insolvency after failing to secure a takeover to help the business with "mounting cash pressures".

There are 400 stores in the UK that face being closed down after Wilko indicated it was at risk of insolvency proceedings.

The chain has spent several weeks searching for a rescue deal but has now given notice of intention to appoint administrators.

The company was founded in 1930.

Wilko branch in Thornaby, England
Wilko branch in Thornaby, England. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Bank of England puts interest rate up to 5.25% in fourteenth consecutive rise

Read More: 'It's simply fact': Deputy PM defends Rishi Sunak after he tells LBC strikes are to blame for NHS waiting lists

Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said: "While we can confirm we've had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present we don't today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we're faced with.

"Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we're having to take the difficult decision to file a notice of intention.

"We'll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we're in discussions with to move as fast as possible.

"We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable Wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist."

Rishi Sunak joined Nick Ferrari at Breakfast to take your calls | Watch Again

It comes after Rishi Sunak insisted businesses were booming across the UK, as an LBC caller from his own constituency told him that four businesses had closed down last week.

Jo from Richmond in North Yorkshire - Mr Sunak's constituency - told the prime minister that four independent businesses had closed down in their area last week, and blamed Tory policies as the reason why they are struggling.

They were York House antiques, the Fleece Hotel, Cross View Tearooms and Ravensworth Nurseries, which has traded for 57 years.

Mr Sunak said he knew some of those businesses "personally" and said the fact they were closing was "sad".

But the prime minister hit back at Jo's claim that Tory policies are hurting businesses, insisting that one of the primary reasons people are struggling economically at the moment is high energy bills.

Official figures show insolvencies in England and Wales surged to their highest level for 14 years in the second quarter of 2023 as firms were hit by tighter consumer budgets and rising borrowing costs.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The owner of Three Little Birds bakery was asked to accept payment in exposure

Baker in ‘free cake’ row shares picture of ‘camp as t**s’ dessert after Catherine Tyldesley accuser her of ‘craving exposure’
Alicia Navarro has turned up at a police station after going missing four years ago

Alicia Navarro story: Who is she and what exactly happened in the missing girl case?

Black Apple logo displayed on a white iPad

Russian court fines Apple over ‘false information’ about Ukraine military action

Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea

13 hurt as man rams car on to pavement and stabs pedestrians in South Korea

Lizzo has been named in a lawsuit by ex-dancers who detailed allegations of a hostile workplace environment - including sexual harassment and religious pressure

Lizzo hits back at 'false allegations' as she issues statement after being accused of sexual harassment and fat-shaming

Two ladies enjoying an ice cream in the sunshine in comparison to two commuters in London rain

August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta gather for a protest called to fight for the country’s freedom and push back against foreign interference, in Niamey, Niger

Hundreds rally in Niger as junta seeks to justify coup

Police in Wales are reviewing the contents of a political leaflet that raised concerns about Traveller and gypsy sites

Welsh Secretary faces police probe after 'racist' election leaflet on traveller sites

London and the South East in the sunshine

When is the next heatwave in the UK?

Large waves crash into a seawall in Pacifica, California, in January

Waves getting bigger off California’s coast as planet warms, research suggests

Breaking
Interest rates have gone up to 5.25% in the 14th rise in a row by the Bank of England

Bank of England puts interest rate up to 5.25% in fourteenth consecutive rise

Renting in London could cost an average of £2,700 a month

London rents 'could hit £2,700 a month' with costs 'spiralling' out of control

August has a more positive outlook than summer so far

New Met Office forecast for rest of August dampens hopes of 32C heatwave

Alicia Navarro

'Please, no more TikToks!': Mum of teen who vanished for four years says family has been 'harassed' after she showed up

The AFP (Agence France-Presse) headquarters in Paris

Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter

Brits walking around in London with umbrellas while the rain pours

When is it going to stop raining? Brits worry about washout summer as forecast shows more rainfall

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Brady is now a minority stake in Birmingham City

NFL legend Tom Brady vows to bring success back to Birmingham City as he becomes minority owner
Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, married Iris Jones, 83, in 2020

Egyptian toyboy, 37, dumped by his OAP wife Iris, 83, breaks silence after split

A person walks past an advertisement featuring a Nintendo character at Narita airport in Narita, near Tokyo

Nintendo’s profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets boost from hit film

Yeezy shoes made by Adidas

Adidas brings in £344m from sale of Yeezy shoes that will aid anti-hate groups

Rishi Sunak speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'It's simply fact': Deputy PM defends Rishi Sunak after he tells LBC strikes are to blame for NHS waiting lists
An ambulance passes a scout camping site during the World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea

Dozens treated for heat-related illnesses at World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Rishi Sunak has just jetted off to California for a family holiday

Greenpeace activists scale Rishi Sunak's £2million mansion in protest against oil and gas expansion
Rishi Sunak was at the Great British Beer festival

'It's clearly misleading!': Deputy PM calls for Keir Starmer to step in over image of Rishi Sunak holding fake pint
Ali Harbi Ali was found guilty of murdering MP Sir David Amess

Fury as man who murdered Tory MP Sir David Amess given more than £100,000 in Legal Aid

Girl playing on a smartphone

China proposes to limit children’s smartphone time to maximum two hours a day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan surprised recipients on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan surprise winners of $2m grants in phone calls to personally congratulate recipients
William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit