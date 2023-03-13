Which Wilko stores are closing? Full list of shop closures

Wilko will be closing the doors on 15 shops for good this year. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Wilko stores, formerly known as Wilkinson, will be closing 15 stores for good in 2023 but which ones are going? And what does this mean for the future of the brand?

Wetherspoons, Lloyds Pharmacy and Iceland are just some of the regular high street stores that confirmed they will be closing certain doors for good and now Wilko has announced the same.

Amidst the cost of living crisis, stores are struggling to maintain costly leases along with dwindling profits and bosses have been forced to make the decision to close certain branches across the UK.

Wilko, formerly Wilkinson, confirmed in January they had made the tough decision to close some existing shops and that the first set of affected stores would shut their doors as early as February.

In total, 15 Wilko shops will close for good, with bosses confirming long and expensive leases as the reason why.

So which Wilko stores are closing? And what does this mean for the shop's future? Here's the latest updates.

Wilko are struggling with long and expensive leases on a number of existing stores. Picture: Alamy

Which Wilko stores are closing? Is your local affected?

Wilko will be waving goodbye to a total of 15 stores. These include:

Bournemouth

Stockton

The Fort

Shipley

Scunthorpe

Narborough Road

Grantham

Redditch

Rotherham

Skegness

Sutton Coldfield

Edmonton Green

Llanelli

Merthyr Tydfil

Most customers with an affected Wilko's should be within a five-mile radius of another store.

Wilko bosses have promised to continue current expansion and relocation plans. Picture: Alamy

What does this mean for the future of Wilko?

Despite the latest announcement, Wilko will still be going ahead with current plans to build new stores or relocate as bosses confirmed this was just about being savvy with shop leases.

"As a business we're evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats," Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko's chief executive, told the BBC.