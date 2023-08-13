Wilko launches huge administration sale with thousands of discounted products up for grabs

13 August 2023, 16:06

Wilko is on the brink of collapsing into administration
Wilko is on the brink of collapsing into administration. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Wilko has announced a huge administration sale with thousands of products up for grabs at a discounted price.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shoppers can head to any of the 400 stores while they remain open as hopes remain of a last-chance rescue deal.

Signs have popped up in stores across the country that read: "Wilko administration sale. 1000s of reductions throughout the store."

One shopper posted on Facebook: "The ‘big’ Wilko Administration sale is on. 1000s of reductions."

Wilko administration sale signs have been popping up in stores across the country
Wilko administration sale signs have been popping up in stores across the country. Picture: social media

Wilko announced it had gone into administration on Thursday.

Some 12,000 jobs are now at risk as the much-loved hardware store becomes one of the biggest retail casualties in years.

The discount store had been in talks with Gordon Brothers, the owner of Laura Ashley, but the chances of a funding deal were considered low.

It was negotiating with its landlords with the help of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Wilko stopped processing online deliveries on Wednesday, with customers only able to access click and collect.

The chain, which has 400 outlets across the country, filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators, kickstarting a 10 day window to arrange a deal, on August 3.

Announcing the administration this morning, chief executive Mark Jackson said: "Over the past six months we've been open with all our stakeholders including our team members that we've been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business. 

"We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we've no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

"I'd like to take this opportunity on behalf of the directors and the Wilkinson family to thank all of our customers and our hardworking team members across our stores, logistics and support centre who remained loyal to wilko.

"It's been an honour to have worked alongside you all as we fought to realise and to maximise the significant opportunities that existed to re-establish a profitable wilko."

Read more: Ailing high-street chain Wilko in 'rescue bid' talks with specialist investor Gordon Brothers

Wilko's notice at the High Court last week came after it received indicative offers to help recapitalise, but none could provide enough liquidity in the time needed.

The privately-owned chain had been hunting for a buyer in recent months but came up short against a deadline for emergency cash at the end of this month.

Last year, Wilko agreed a deal to borrow £40million from restructuring specialist Hilco, which owns Homebase, after posting significant losses.

The company agreed to amend the terms of a credit facility to bolster the availability of financing to Wilko.

Last Thursday, Wilko said it had 'no choice' but to file for the potential insolvency but would continue a possible rescue takeover.

The following day Wilko posted a message on social media thanking customers for their support, saying: 'Thanks for all the love! We're humbled by the amount of love you've sent our way after the news this week.

Fears have been raised that the collapse of Wilko signals the largest retailer to go to the wall since newsagents chain McColl's last year.

The High Street has also haemorrhaged household names such as Debenhams, Topshop owner Arcadia group and Mothercare owing to the shift to online shopping and side effects of pandemic lockdowns.

Official figures last month showed insolvencies in England and Wales surged to their highest level for 14 years in the second quarter of 2023 as firms were hit by tighter consumer budgets and rising borrowing costs.

Wilko, known then as Wilkinson's, started as a single hardware store 151 Charnwood Street in Leicester 90 years ago.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

At least 67 people have died in a devastating wildfire in Hawaii

Hawaii wildfires become deadliest in US history with 93 deaths confirmed - as governor warns fatalities will increase

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Seven killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including 23-day-old baby girl

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats since 2018

More than 500 migrants crossed the Channel on the day when six men died after their boat sank

China Storms

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21

The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire

Miracle escape for baby after car flips off road into campsite in Wales tourist hotspot, with nine hurt

The UK is set to be hit with heavy rain this week

Exact date UK to be battered by heavy rain before temperatures soar to past 30C

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews hospitalised on holiday after overdosing on cold sore tablets

Burnt areas in Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island

Maui fire death toll rises to 93 as officials warn scale of losses not yet known

Hawaii Fires

Death toll from Maui wildfire hits 93, making it deadliest US fire in 100 years

James Hutchinson is being held in a notorious Abu Dhabi prison

British veteran held in Abu Dhabi 'Dante's Inferno' prison cannot leave until he pays £170k in 'blood money'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

China’s foreign minister visits Cambodia days after premier hands role to son

Kemi Badenoch has said there should be no new public buildings with gender-neutral toilets

No gender neutral toilets in new public buildings, as minister demand separate loos for men and women

Labour has dropped plans for Ulez expansion

Keir Starmer scraps plans for UK-wide Ulez rollouts after Sadiq Khan's clean air measure blamed for by-election loss

Patients in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Desperate NHS patients waiting more than a year for treatment in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Takeaway pints are still on the menu after Rishi Sunak intervened

Pubs will still be allowed to serve takeaway pints as Rishi Sunak steps in to halt ban

Latest News

See more Latest News

(L to R) Fantasticks writer Tom Jones, producer Lore Noto and composer Harvey Schmidt

Tom Jones, creator of longest-running musical The Fantasticks, dies at 95

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Ministers face more pressure to stop dangerous Channel crossings after at least six migrants die as boat sinks
There are plans to hire out more migrant barges

Government to hire more migrant barges despite growing backlash against Legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm
One man 'went for a smoke' before doing a runner, the restaurateur claimed

Pair 'flee Indian restaurant without paying £63 bill' after one 'went for a smoke'

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane makes German football debut but misses out on first career trophy as Bayern Munich lose 3-0 to RB Leipzig
Critics accused Norwegian climber Kristin Harila (top right) of ignoring dying sherpa Mohammad Hassan (bottom right)

Investigation launched into claims mountaineers climbed over dying porter as they raced up summit of K2
Susannah Boddie, 27, hit her head on the bike path alongside Lake Garda

British woman killed in horror bike crash in Italy named as govt scientist - as tributes pour in for 'kindest' daughter
Perseid meteor shower to light up night sky

Perseid meteor shower to light up UK sky tonight - here's what you need to know

At least six people have died in the Channel

Hunt continues for two missing migrants following death of six Afghan men in English Channel
Holly Willoughby's future as ITV This Morning's host has been laid out

Holly Willoughby's This Morning future revealed as new presenters confirmed after Phillip Schofield controversy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit