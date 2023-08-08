Which high street stores are closing? A full list of shop closures for 2023

8 August 2023, 14:46

Boots, Clintons, Wilko and Argos shop fronts on an empty high street
The British high street has seen the closure of many brands in recent years. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Boots, Wilkos, Iceland and Clintons are just some of the shops hugely impacted by the cost of living crisis.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine and Russia war, inflation and the cost of living has soared leaving many families, homes and even businesses struggling to stay afloat.

And one area that's been hit particularly hard is the UK high street which has seen multiple stores and brands, including Boots, Wilkos and Wetherspoons, forced to confirm hundreds of store closures.

In recent years, the likes of Topshop, Debenhams and many more have even found themselves gone for good as the British high street struggles to maintain a strong income.

So as we work our way through 2023, here's a list of all the high street stores which are closing this year.

A closed Argos with the shutters down on an empty high street
Argos is making a bigger transition into supermarkets in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Which high street stores are closing?

Argos

In a shift of stores, Argos is planning to close their stand alone stores in favour of branches within supermarkets.

By the end of March 2024, Sainsbury's plans to have around 430-460 Argos counters inside their existing stores.

In the Republic of Ireland, however, Argos has closed all 34 shops for good.

Boots signage on a shop
Boots confirmed a staggering 300 stores will close across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Boots

The health and beauty giant confirmed this week a further selection of stores would be closing for good in part of their plan to downscale.

Earlier this year, they confirmed a staggering 300 stores would close in total but confirmed no staff would be made redundant in the process.

Stores have already began to shut the doors for good across the UK, with more coming in the next few months.

Boots plan is to see their store count go from 2,220 to 1,900 but have promised customers all closing stores have another within three miles.

Clintons shop front complete with sale signs
Clintons are also on the brink of closures after confirming their financial struggles. Picture: Alamy

Clintons

They recently confirmed they could be about to significantly cut back on its UK store numbers as they are taking measures to avoid going into insolvency.

Finances become more difficult after it failed to merge with fellow stationary store Paperchase who ended up being bought by Tesco.

Around a fifth of stores could be about to close, however, no details on which branches have been revealed yet.

Elderly customers entering Iceland
Iceland is a favourite amongst shoppers for buying their frozen goods. Picture: Alamy

Iceland

Earlier in 2023, the frozen goods supermarket revealed closures across the country with 11 stores already closing the doors for good.

They have confirmed three more will shut between August and September which includes Cowden High Street, Fife, and its Llanelli store in Wales.

Old style Wetherspoons signage on a pub
Wetherspoons bosses have confirmed huge plans for selling venues. Picture: Alamy

Wetherspoons

The pub chain upset many fans earlier this year when it announced they would be putting a huge number of venues up for sale as a result of rising costs.

Around 28 of its 827 spaces have already closed and they have recently confirmed a further 22 are under threat.

Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin said: “As a result of a continued improvement in sales and a slightly reduced expectation for cost increases, for example energy costs, the company anticipates an improved outcome for the next financial year."

Wilko shop on a high street
Wilko is currently looking to secure some financial help for the future of their stores. Picture: Alamy

Wilko

Wilko stores, formerly known as Wilkinson, have closed a number of spots for good and reports have now surfaced they are on the brink of collapse.

The bargain shop confirmed in January they had made the tough decision to close some existing shops and the first set of affected stores closed as early as February.

Bosses originally said long and expensive leases were the reason for their struggles but recent reports said the brand is expected to enter insolvency after failing to secure a takeover to help the business with "mounting cash pressures".

Russia Ukraine War

Death toll rises after Russian missiles hit apartment blocks in Ukraine

Royals

