Argos reveals more store closures as 100 branches face the axe - is your local affected?

Argos is closing more stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Argos has revealed the location of its latest closures across the UK - is your local branch affected?

Argos, which is now owned by Sainsbury's, has continued its move away from the high street, with plan to close 100 stores across the UK in 2023/24 in favour of instead opening in supermarkets.

In the last 12 month, 45 branches have been closed and 25 opened within Sainsbury's stores.

Two Argos branches - Grimsby Alexandria Argos and Scunthorpe Argos - are being relocated in August, according to the Sun.

A new branch is also set to open in Sainsbury's Hessle on August 9.

A spokesperson for Argos said: "The transformation of our Argos store and distribution network has been progressing at pace for several years now, improving availability, convenience and service for customers.

"As part of this we are continuing to open new Argos stores and collection points in many of our Sainsbury’s supermarkets, enabling customers to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products from Argos while picking up their groceries."

Which Argos stores are closing in August?

St Stephen's Shopping Centre, Hull - August 8

Grimsby - August 9-10

Scunthorpe - August 15-16

Riverside, Norwich - August

Parc Plaza, Bridgend - August

Cardiff Bay - August

Newport Road, Cardiff - August

Which Argos stores have closed?

Four branches have already closed since the start of the year:

Coventry

Nottingham

Lanarkshire

Birkenhead

Which stores have closed in Ireland?

Argos also closed all of its branches in the Republic of Ireland: