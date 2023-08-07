Boots stores closure: More branches of the 300 shops set to close announced - here's the full list

7 August 2023, 15:21

Boots has announced more store closures as the high-street giants grips with crisis
Boots has announced more store closures as the high-street giants grips with crisis.

By Chay Quinn

Beauty and health giant Boots has confirmed a list of huge store closures, revealing another group of branches that will shut along with dates - is your local on the list?

Boots confirmed earlier this year they would be closing a staggering 300 stores as they fail to escape the grasp of the cost of living crisis taking over the UK.

Another victim of the high street, which also includes Wilko's and Wetherspoons, the beauty and health giant, has finally revealed the first eight stores which will close before 2023 is out.

Closing for good, the chain, which is popular for meal deals, cosmetic counters and their pharmacy options, will be waving goodbye to some of their stores as early as the end of July, with some not officially closing until around Christmas.

The confirmation comes as part of a huge closure plan which will see Boots go from 2,200 stores to just 1,900. All staff are currently being offered alternative roles within the company.

Boots stores confirmed for closure:

- Holywell, Flintshire - August 26

- Windhill Road, Wakefield - October 6

- Upper Warrengate, Wakefield - October 7

- Glastonbury - October 13

- Guildford Road, Woking - end of October

- Gorleston, Great Yarmouth - November

- Jardine Crescent, Coventry - no date

- Front Street, Prudhoe - no date

Boots stores that have already closed:

- Salford Shopping Centre, Greater Manchester

- Church Street, Malvern

- The Port Arcades Shopping Centre, Ellesmere

- King William Street, London

- Heathside Road, Woking

- UEA campus

- Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea

