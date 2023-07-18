Boots to begin closing down first of 300 stores in weeks - is your local branch affected?

18 July 2023, 20:16

Boots plans to close 300 stores
Boots plans to close 300 stores. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boots is set to begin closing the first of 300 stores within weeks - find out which local branches are affected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The chain confirmed seven of its branches that will be closing their doors for good before the end of the year.

It comes after it announced wider closure plans last month, with stores being cut down from 2,200 to 1,900.

The closures include two in Wakefield and Woking and one in Glastonbury, the health and beauty retailer told the Sun.

Read more: Huge fashion retailer to close more branches in coming weeks in another blow to UK high street – is your local affected?

Read more: Argos reveals more store closures as 100 branches face the axe - is your local affected?

A spokesperson for Boots said: "We can confirm that the stores listed are part of the Boots store consolidation programme previously announced.

"All team members from these stores will be offered alternative roles."

Which Boots stores are closing this year?

  • Heathside Rd, Woking - July
  • UEA campus - July
  • Hamlet Ct Rd, Westcliff-on-Sea - August 1
  • Windhill Road, Wakefield - October 6
  • Upper Warrengate, Wakefield - October 7
  • Glastonbury - October 13
  • Guildford Road, Woking - October

The company previously closed a string of stores over spring and went on to shut another in June.

Among the areas affected earlier in the year were Salford, Ellesmere and London.

Several Boots opticians were also confirmed by the retail giant to be closing three years ago. It announced 48 opticians would be shutting down in 2020, with 4,000 jobs lost.

