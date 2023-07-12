Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Wetherspoons to close another 22 pubs in huge shake up despite 28 already shutting this year - is your local listed?
12 July 2023, 15:27 | Updated: 12 July 2023, 15:50
Wetherspoons is to announce last orders at over 20 pubs across the UK in a huge shake up of its estate.
One of the UK’s biggest pub chains, Wetherspoons, is set to close doors on another 22 pubs – despite having already shut 28 sites this year.
The move is part of the pub chain’s plans to offload a number of sites in a huge overhaul of its estate.
Last September the chain announced it was putting 32 pubs up for sale after a “commercial decision” as businesses across the UK continued to struggle with higher food and energy costs.
The group has denied that the new pubs up for sale are part of a “money-raising exercise” amid tough trading conditions.
Instead, it said “almost all” the pubs it had put up for offer had another pub with the vicinity.
Full list of pubs affected below
“In fact, the disposals have raised relatively modest amounts (although every little helps) and almost all are related to circumstances ... where there is another Wetherspoon pub nearby,” the group said.
It comes after the chain raked in another double-figure increase in sales, hitting 12.9% in sales in the financial year to date, which it attributed to a gentle easing of energy costs.
Read more: More than 60 ‘banking hubs’ set up across UK in bid to tackle demise of high street branches - is your town on the list?
Read more: Mixed reviews as Burger King releases new 'cheeseburger' with 20 slices of cheese and no meat
Compared to 2018-2019, sales in the fourth quarter are 11% higher so far and the profits for the year ending July 30 are on track to meet market expectations.
The group’s chairman Tim Martin said: "As a result of a continued improvement in sales and a slightly reduced expectation for cost increases, for example energy costs, the company anticipates an improved outcome for the next financial year, and anticipates an outcome for the first half of 2023-24 approximately in line with the second half of 2022-23."
While a concrete list of pubs set to shut down is yet to be confirmed, the pubs up for sale have been spotted online.
Pubs under offer:
- Asparagus - Battersea
- General Sir Redvers Buller - Crediton
- Millers Well - East Ham
- The Bankers Draft - Eltham
- Hudson Bay - Forest Gate
- Capitol - Forest Hill
- The Saltoun Inn - Fraserburgh
- The Percy Shaw - Halifax
- Coronet - Holloway
- The Alfred Herring - Palmers Green
- The Cross Keys - Peebles
- Foxley Hatch - Purley
- The Butlers Bell - Stafford
- The Widow Frost - Mansfield
Pubs 'available' for sale:
- Lord Arthur Lee - Fareham
- Plough & Harrow - Hammersmith
- Jolly Sailor - Hanham
- World's Inn - Romford
- Sennockian - Sevenoaks
- Former Tusk Nightclub & Waverly Tea Rooms - Watford
- Wrong ‘Un - Bexleyheath
- Moon on the Hill, Harrow
Pubs already sold:
- The John Masefield, New Ferry
- Angel, Islington
- The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley
- The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich
- Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton
- The Colombia Press, Watford
- The Malthouse, Willenhall
- The John Masefield, New Ferry
- Thomas Leaper, Derby
- Cliftonville, Hove
- Tollgate, Harringay
- Last Post, Loughton
- Harvest Moon, Orpington
- Alexander Bain, Wick
- Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin
- Moon on the Square, Basildon
- Coal Orchard, Taunton
- Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport
- Wild Rose, Bootle
- Edmund Halley, Lee Green
- The Willow Grove, Southport
- Postal Order, Worcester
- North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham
- The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow
- The Knight's Templar, London
- Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth
- The Water House, Durham
- The Worlds Inn, Romford