Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know as shop enters administration

Wilko has officially launched their administration sale as bosses failed to secure a buyer for the stores. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Wilko are in a race to save thousands of jobs and over 400 stores as they remain on the brink of closure but are the shops still open? And can you order online?

Wilko, the high street's favourite bargain store, has entered administration and launched a huge in-store sale, after bosses confirmed they had failed to secure a plan to save the company.

Money troubles for the store, along with many other high street brands, were confirmed in January 2023 when Wilko - formerly known as Wilkinson's - confirmed they would be closing a number of stores across the country.

And now, after announcing further shop closures, Wilko has launched their big in-store administration sale, as they continue their fight to save around 12,000 jobs and 400 stores.

Famous for bargain buys such as toiletries, garden furniture, home buys, food and much more, shoppers are devastated to see the brand go, especially during a cost of living crisis.

So is Wilko currently still open? Can you buy online still? And what could happen next to Wilko? Here's everything we know so far about the closures.

Wilko's administration sale has officially launched in all stores. Picture: Getty

Wilko shoppers are bagging what could be their final bargains. Picture: Getty

Is Wilko currently still open?

Currently, apart from the stores which have already closed, Wilko is still operating their normal opening hours.

Boses confirmed the retailer is continuing trade from all its stores “without any immediate redundancies”.

However, while shops remain open, all stores are currently slashing their prices leaving many shelves empty.

Signs on windows read: "Wilko administration sale. 1000s of reductions throughout the store."

Can you still order online at Wilko?

They have currently stopped processing all click-and-collect orders meaning shoppers can no longer order online and pick up their delivery in store.

Wilko's home delivery service had already been suspended before they went into administration.

Wilko bosses are currently negotiating their final deals and possible options. Picture: Getty

Wilko falls into administration with 12,000 jobs at risk

What could happen next for Wilko?

As it stands, Wilko bosses are waiting for some sort of sale to help save the company which could happen in a number of ways.

A buyer could either save the stores and brand, or simply buy the buildings they were once in.

Another option is that a deal could be struck where a buyer only purchases the brain and remaining stock, leaving the stores empty.

Poundstretcher has ruled itself out of buying the company while Home Bargains and Dunelm are amongst some of the retailers offering Wilko staggering a new job.