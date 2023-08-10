Hunt for man with yellow teeth who snatched dummies from babies and assaulted child in 'unusual' series of attacks

The description of the man involved has consistently been a slim white man in his 20s light/light-brown coloured eyes, and yellow teeth. Picture: Essex Police

By EJ Ward

Police are hunting for a man who has been approaching people with babies in an Essex town and removing their dummies.

Essex Police have released details about a series of "unusual" incidents in Harlow between February and August this year in Harlow.

The culprit is described as a slim white man in his 20s with light eyes and yellow teeth. He has been seen wearing a black hooded top and carrying a black Nike bag.

The first incident occurred on 10 February at the Staple Tye Shopping Centre.

Further crimes were reported outside Woodcroft and Parsloe Road, culminating in an August 7th assault in Cooks Spinney.

One parent took to social media to claim her child had been attacked they said the "nearly 3-year-old" was "slapped across the face" before the man "ripped her dummy from her mouth" and then fled with the dummy in his pocket.

Another parent said a man approached her asking for directions before he "ripped my son’s dummy from his mouth and took off on his bike."

Detectives have linked the string of offences and released an image of the man, appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"This is a series of unusual incidents that have caused considerable concern," said Chief Inspector Paul Austin.

"We have dedicated teams investigating these disturbing events and providing reassurance across Harlow. I urge residents to remain vigilant for suspicious behavior."

He appealed for anyone recognising the man or his clothing to contact police immediately. Information can be reported online or through a live web chat service.