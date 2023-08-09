Carnage on Oxford Street as huge crowds clash with police amid social media call for ‘mass shoplifting’ rampage

9 August 2023, 20:49 | Updated: 9 August 2023, 20:50

Mayhem on Oxford Street as huge crowds clash with police

By Jenny Medlicott

Mayhem has continued into the evening on Oxford Street as flocks of youths have clashed with the police after a social media call for a "shoplifting rampage".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage captured by LBC shows flocks of youths running in the middle of Oxford Street as bystanders watch on.

It comes after videos appeared on TikTok promoting plans for a "mass shoplifting" event at 3pm on Wednesday, resulting in multiple clashes between the police and youths on the central London street.

Earlier this evening, a brawl between police officers and young people broke out on the street as a result of the 'event' circulating online.

Officers are continuing to "provide a reassuring presence" on the street and have issued 24 dispersal orders and arrested five people, Westminster Police confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Other footage taken by LBC shows two young men being detained on Oxford Street, with police slamming one person to the ground.

Four more officers worked to keep another young man restrained outside McDonald's on the street.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, including officers on horses, patrolling on Oxford Street.

Later, a third young man was detained by officers on Oxford Street and taken into a police van.

Boots and Sports Direct briefly shut but have since reopened.

Two detained as police descend on Oxford Street

Police presence in Oxford Street after TikTok call for rampage

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We continue to have a highly visible presence in the Oxford Street area.

"Our officers have issued 11 dispersal orders.

"We will deal robustly with anyone coming to the West End intent on committing crime."

Read More: Oxford Street stores brace for TikTok rampage amid threat of 'mass shoplifting' on central London shopping hub

A dispersal order was implemented from 11am on Tuesday until 10am on Thursday, granting police officers the authority to remove individuals from the area for a span of 48 hours.

It covers a large part of central London, including Oxford Circus, Soho, Covent Garden, Leicester Square, and Waterloo Bridge.

Failure to comply could lead to arrests.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, appealed to people not to head to Oxford Street to participate in the "nonsense" circulating on social media.

One TikTok suggested those involved were planning to target JD Sports, which is located on Oxford Street.

Other stores on Britain's most famous shopping street include Primark, Urban Outfitters, Marks and Spencer, Mango, H&M, Disney, and River Island.

It joins onto Regent Street, which also hosts a number of famous stores, including Hamleys, Liberty, and Burberry.

Read more: Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to avoid Oxford Street today amid social media 'nonsense' over 'crime opportunities'

Read more: Northern Ireland police expose details of all officers in ‘monumental’ data breach blaming 'human error'

Mr Khan said on Wednesday morning: "I am concerned about this absurdity that we've witnessed on TikTok, which is enticing people to visit Oxford Street."

"The police understand the reasons why some individuals might be enticed to visit that part of London due to TikTok."

"I would advise anyone who has come across it to refrain from going to Oxford Street. Do not let yourself be drawn into an area that could be a high-crime zone."

"It won't become one (a high-crime area) because the police work diligently alongside the local community and retailers in that vicinity of London, as well as with those citizens who intend to enjoy their day on Oxford Street tomorrow, rather than being preoccupied with such frivolous matters."

The Met Police shared on Twitter: "We are aware of online speculation regarding potential criminal activities around Oxford Street."

"There will be a substantial presence of our officers in the vicinity during the next 24 hours. Individuals engaging in criminal activities should expect robust action."

The Mayor has urged people to avoid Oxford Street today
The Mayor has urged people to avoid Oxford Street today. Picture: Alamy

A Met Police spokesperson said: "We are collaborating closely with our partners, including the New West End company, to ensure prompt handling of any criminal conduct."

"If you witness or become aware of anything suspicious related to this activity, please contact us on 999 in case of an emergency or 101 for non-emergencies."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The PSNI are investigating a second breach.

Northern Ireland police investigate second data breach after document containing officer details is stolen

Biden

Utah man suspected of threatening President Biden shot and killed by FBI

CORRECTION Hawaii Fires

People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfire destroying Maui tourist town

Breaking
Detectives are treating the fire at the historic Crooked House pub as arson

Fire at Britain's 'wonkiest' pub being treated as arson as specialist sniffer dog sent to examine rubble

Election 2024 Trump

Search warrant for Twitter to turn over information on Donald Trump’s account

Big Iranian flag in the wind in Tehran, Iran

Iran summons British envoy over call for release of journalists

The young rapper has died 'suddenly', her family said.

‘We're all in shock’: Rapper Lil Tay, 14, and her brother die 'unexpectedly' as family pay tribute

The Scottish comedian has been charged by police.

Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested and charged with sex offences following investigation

Obit Rodriguez

Sixto Rodriguez, subject of Searching for Sugar Man documentary, dies aged 81

Lottery Jackpot

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins 1.58 billion dollars jackpot

Uganda World Bank LGBTQ

World Bank says no new funding to Uganda over anti-gay law

Alix Dorsainvil, Sandro Dorsainvil

American nurse and young daughter freed after abduction in Haiti

Diane Abbott has hit out following Lee Anderson's migrant comments

Diane Abbott says migrants 'have indeed f***ed off' in attack on Lee Anderson as 41 drown in tragedy off Italy

PSNI declare 'critical incident' after mass data breach

'Critical incident' declared by Northern Ireland police after the names of 10,000 officers and staff published online

France Fire

Fire at French holiday home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead

Nepal Sherpa Guide

Record-setting Sherpa guide sets new climbing goal for the world’s highest peaks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Europe Migration

41 dead in migrant shipwreck, according to survivors who set off from Tunisia

At least two young men have been detained

Huge brawl breaks out between police and youths on Oxford Street amid social media call for shoplifting rampage
Fire rages at a holiday home in the town of Wintzenheim

Nine dead in fire at holiday home for people with disabilities in France

Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii

People in Hawaii flee into ocean as wildfires burn in popular tourist town

Smoke rises from the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant in the city of Sergiev Posad

Moscow factory explosion injures dozens as new drone attacks blamed on Ukraine

Daniel Brocklebank appeared to make a subtle dig at Catherine Tyldesley

Coronation Street actor appears to hit out at former co-star Catherine Tyldesley over 'cakegate' row
Police released these images after a man and woman left a pub without paying their hefty bill

Pair flee pub without paying £88 food and drink bill as police release CCTV

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan

Pakistani court seeks government response over Imran Khan’s appeal

Nicola Sturgeon is writing her 'deeply and personal' memoir

Nicola Sturgeon signs deal for 'deeply personal and revealing' autobiography after nine-way publishing bidding war
The Met said there will be more police in central London

Oxford Street stores brace for TikTok rampage amid threat of 'mass shoplifting' on central London shopping hub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their HRH titles

Royal family quietly removes Prince Harry and Meghan's HRH titles from official website

William and Kate will lead tributes to the Queen

William and Kate to lead tributes to the Queen on anniversary of her death as Charles set for 'private' reflection

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels
Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit