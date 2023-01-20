James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

20 January 2023, 12:17

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien absolutely destroys Conservative MP '30p' Lee Anderson for using his staffer 'essentially as a human shield' as he slammed food bank users.

James O'Brien spoke to listeners after a Tory MP controversially used his staffer as an example of a person who can get by living in London on less than £30,000 a year.

Lee Anderson shared a photo of his parliamentary researcher Katy as he said anyone earning more and using a food bank must have a budgeting problem.

Mr Anderson, who was dubbed "30p Lee" for past comments that people could get by eating very low-price meals, wrote with the photo on Twitter: "Katy works for me.

"She is single & earns less than 30k, rents a room for £775pcm in Central London has student debt, £120 a month on travelling to work saves money every month, goes on foreign holidays & does not need to use a food bank."

James said: "What he did to this young woman by using her essentially as a human shield is that he turned the spotlight onto her.

"The details of her life are not fit for public consumption so inevitably people on Twitter and beyond dived into the details of her life."

READ more: Anger after Tory MP uses own staffer to show it's possible to live off £30k, go on holiday and not use food banks

James continued to tell listeners that the Daily Mail reported that Katy attended a school with tuition fees of "excessive" £11,300 per term.

He said: "It suggests that this blameless young woman is not really a poster girl for living on appearance so that has rather blown up in his face as you would expect.

"How far up the nose does that get, now compare it to Rishi Sunak being filmed not wearing a seat belt because you've got two stories then because one does break the law."

READ more: Row erupts over whether nurses can get by on £35k after ‘heartless’ comments by ex-minister

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

Exclusive
James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant

James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans shout racist abuse,' says James O'Brien caller

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans are racist,' says James O'Brien caller
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei Brexit

‘UK’s economic crisis has been made worse by Brexit,’ says former official

6 days ago

levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Halifax and Lloyds are closing down 40 branches between them

40 more banks to disappear from high streets as Lloyds and Halifax close down branches

Gordon has disappeared with Ms Marten

Sex offender partner of missing Constance Marten raped neighbour armed with shears as children slept next door
Breaking News

Schoolboy, 13, stabbed outside London Underground station

£107k worth of goods seized from US-style candy stores on London's Oxford Street

£107k of 'illegal' goods seized from US candy store raid on Oxford Street as council vows 'no Happy New Year' for traders
King pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey

Islamist teen 'targeted police officers and soldiers' with terror plot and shared clip urging followers to 'destroy non-believers'
Dani Alves has been arrested in Spain

Dani Alves arrested in Spain after being accused of sexually assaulting woman in nightclub

Christmas sales plummeted amid the cost of living crisis

Christmas sales plummet as cost of living crisis and postal strikes bite

Zelensky has appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to send tanks to Ukraine

Zelensky's plea for "immediate" help from allies as pressure mounts on Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks