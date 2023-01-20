James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien absolutely destroys Conservative MP '30p' Lee Anderson for using his staffer 'essentially as a human shield' as he slammed food bank users.

James O'Brien spoke to listeners after a Tory MP controversially used his staffer as an example of a person who can get by living in London on less than £30,000 a year.

Lee Anderson shared a photo of his parliamentary researcher Katy as he said anyone earning more and using a food bank must have a budgeting problem.

Mr Anderson, who was dubbed "30p Lee" for past comments that people could get by eating very low-price meals, wrote with the photo on Twitter: "Katy works for me.

"She is single & earns less than 30k, rents a room for £775pcm in Central London has student debt, £120 a month on travelling to work saves money every month, goes on foreign holidays & does not need to use a food bank."

James said: "What he did to this young woman by using her essentially as a human shield is that he turned the spotlight onto her.

"The details of her life are not fit for public consumption so inevitably people on Twitter and beyond dived into the details of her life."

James continued to tell listeners that the Daily Mail reported that Katy attended a school with tuition fees of "excessive" £11,300 per term.

He said: "It suggests that this blameless young woman is not really a poster girl for living on appearance so that has rather blown up in his face as you would expect.

"How far up the nose does that get, now compare it to Rishi Sunak being filmed not wearing a seat belt because you've got two stories then because one does break the law."

