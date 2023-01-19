Row erupts over whether nurses can get by on £35k after ‘heartless’ comments by ex-minister

19 January 2023, 10:31 | Updated: 19 January 2023, 11:12

Tory MP Simon Clarke defended his remarks today despite a rebuke from Michael Gove for suggesting nurses forced to use foodbanks needed to "budget better".
By Chris Samuel

Tory MP Simon Clarke defended his remarks today despite a rebuke from Michael Gove for suggesting nurses forced to use foodbanks needed to "budget better".

The Levelling Up Secretary said his Tory colleague had sent out the "wrong message" with his remarks.

But this morning Mr Clarke appeared to stand by by the comments, as thousands of nurses walked off the job in an on-going dispute over pay.

The Middlesbrough South and east Cleveland MP - who earns £84,000 as a member of Parliament - said nurses on salaries of £35,000 shouldn't be using foodbanks and instead should "take responsibility" for their finances.

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), accused the former Levelling Up Secretary of showing "disdain" for struggling workers.

Read more: When are the next nurse strike dates?

Read more: When ambulance drivers are going on strike after confirming four more dates

"To criticise anybody using a foodbank is disgusting, heartless and dangerously out of touch," she said.

Mr Gove distanced himself from the sentiment this morning during a round of interviews.

Asked whether he agrees with Mr Clarke, Mr Gove told BBC Breakfast: "I don’t actually, no.

Simon Clarke appeared to defend his comments this morning.
"I know what the individual concerned was trying to say, I know that he’s a very good-hearted and generous-minded person. But I think in the phraseology the wrong message came across."

But Mr Clarke seemed to stand by his words on the issue, tweeting this morning: "You can have huge respect for people working in our public services and also be clear that if you are earning £35,000, unless there are very particular circumstances, you shouldn’t need to use a foodbank."

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Gove said: '‘I would never criticise nurses for something like that. I think the most important thing to do is to recognise that people who are working in the NSH are people who have dedicated their lives to a caring profession.

Michael Gove said Mr Clarke sent out the "wrong message" with his foodbanks comments.
"I know myself having seen the NHS close up front and personal the dedicated care that nurses and others who work in the NHS give.

"Of course we want to do everything possible in order to make sure that people are paid well and in accordance with their skills…

"But we also have to balance that against the need to make sure public funds are spent wisely.’

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees yesterday, Mr Clarke said: "If you are using foodbanks and your average salary is £35,000 a year then something is wrong with your budgeting because £35,000 is not a salary on which you want to be relying on foodbanks.

"I think we just need to be clear on this.

Nurses staged a 48-hour strike this week in an on-going dispute over pay.
"This debate has got out of hand, the average nurse's salary is £35,000 and senior nurses earn up to about £47,000."

Tory colleague Brendan Clarke-Smith similar comments about firefighters last month.

The Bassetlaw MP sparked an furious backlash after tweeting: "I respect the profession, but £32,244 and using a food bank? Never heard such a ridiculous thing in my life."

Mr Clarke attempting to clarify his remarks this morning, posting on Twitter: "I was very clear that we all appreciate the fantastic work of our nurses.

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), accused the former Levelling Up Secretary of showing "disdain" for struggling workers.
"But if you are earning £35,000/year, without very particular circumstances, you ought not to need to be using a food bank."

Nursing staff from more than 55 NHS trusts are striking today in a 48-hour walkout that began on Wednesday, after staging action in December.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced that two further, bigger walkouts will be held next month, while the GMB announced further ambulance worker strike dates on Tueday.

