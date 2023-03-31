Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

31 March 2023, 11:38

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Business and Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch claimed the government is "still working" on the EU agreement, telling Nick Ferrari she believes the plans give the UK the opportunity to make its "own way in the world".

Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast after she hailed Britain's agreement to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Nick asked Miss Badenoh, to those who mourn the decision to leave the EU, whether the UK joining the Indo-Pacific bloc "makes up" for it.

She replied: "Well, it's not supposed to make up for it. It's in addition to the free trade agreement that we have with the EU.

"One of the things we have now is the people talk as if we've put up a wall and we don't do anything with the EU at all.

"We are still trading and trading freely, our exports in particular on things like gas have gone up.

"EU trade, depending on how you look at it EU trade is doing well, it's increasing.

I'm not saying it's been easy for everybody. I'm not saying it's been perfect, there are of course consequences to leaving a bloc like that but we are still working on our EU agreement."

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak hails the UK joining Indo-Pacific bloc in Britain's biggest trade deal since Brexit

The new deal takes the UK into a trade deal with countries including Canada, Australia, Japan, and Mexico.

But critics say it will only add 0.08% to the gross national product over 10 years and question why Britain has been so keen to join a Pacific-based agreement, having left a trading bloc on its doorstep in the shape of the EU.

Miss Badenoh continued: "Every day we go to EU countries, I sign MOUs, we try and fix things that have become sticky but in addition to that we now have this new thing to add, and that's why it's fantastic and it is one of the benefits of leaving the EU, having more of the opportunity to make our own way in the world."

READ MORE: PM's new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland receives backing of MPs - despite Boris Johnson and Liz Truss revolt

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service

Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers

Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans

Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told

Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

MP Greg Hands has said he believes the Conservative party will soon be in a “good state” to fight a general election in 2024.

New Tory party chairman puts the Conservatives on a general election footing after a 'difficult year' in 2022
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system
Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids
The former Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Robert Buckland admits spat with Raab over British bill of rights but insists they've 'moved on'
‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question 29/03 | Watch Again

1 day ago

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

2 days ago

Iain Dale

Cross Question 28/03 | Watch Again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Falcon has died aged 59

Gladiators legend Falcon dies aged 59 after battle with cancer

Julia Wendell (l) and Madeleine McCann (r). Inset Praia da Luz

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann claims 'sex trafficker is trying to lure her back to Portugal'
Yasmin Javed died in September 2021

Pregnant wife 'pushed to her death from Arthur's Seat' had secret code with mum about 'abusive husband'
The inmate was released accidentally

Manhunt after violent prisoner let out of London jail by accident

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Meghan Markle's half-sister sued Meghan for defamation, but the case has now been thrown out.

Meghan Markle wins case against her half-sister over comments about her being an 'only child'
Kemi Badenoch was unable to provide figures for her claims of the CPTPP's benefits

'I don't have figures': Business sec says Pacific trade deal will have bigger benefits than claimed but can't back it up
It turns out has browns might not belong on a plate of full English at all. according to one expert.

"What's next? Fish fingers? Kebab meat?": Hash browns don't belong in an English fry-up, expert says
Rishi Sunak hailed the new deal

Rishi Sunak hails the UK joining Indo-Pacific bloc in Britain's biggest trade deal since Brexit
Disney is attempting to make sure Florida governor Ron DeSantis is unable to take control of theme park

King Charles dragged into 'woke' row between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis