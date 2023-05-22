Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

22 May 2023, 11:31

Caller's message after wife died of cancer.mp4

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This caller shared the heartbreaking story of losing his wife to cancer after delays in finding out the results of her scans.

Harry in Ealing told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast how his wife went for a scan in December 2019, but did not hear the results back for a while.

"If anything's wrong they'll let me know", his wife had said when he raised it with her.

He noticed she would still wear a coat "even when it was sunny", and when they went back to her doctor in search of the results, they found out the medic had moved to Australia.

"We didn't know this", he said adding that a different doctor told them to go to the hospital "straight away".

READ MORE: Keir Starmer to pledge Labour government will bring down suicide rates and NHS waiting times

Caller explains the lead up to his wife's death.mp4

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The caller tearfully explained he had waited for five hours in the carpark when she called him and said she would be kept overnight.

His wife died in July 2020 - around eight months after her first scans - with cancer that had spread to 45 per cent of her bones.

"If you go for a scan, good or bad result, your doctor will tell you your result a week after", he said.

"And that of course is one of the targets that's not being met", Nick added, explaining that the target of cancer patients beginning treatment within two months of an urgent GP referral was last made in 2015.

This call comes as Sir Keir Starmer vowed that a Labour government under him would "get the NHS back on its feet".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students

Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies

1

Sir Keir Starmer refuses to say seven times whether he would seek a coalition deal with the Lib Dems

Sir Keir Starmer speaking at LBC this morning

No vote after 30 years in UK 'feels wrong': Starmer weighs up letting millions of EU citizens vote in national elections

The boss of Natwest told LBC "things could be worse"

One more interest rate rise ‘probable,’ warns NatWest chairman as he says ‘we are worse off’

Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

'They had a bit of a showdown': Boris' media chief describes how former PM 'squared up' to Charles over Rwanda policy

Guto Harri said Boris Johnson was planning to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor

Boris Johnson 'planned to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor before he resigned,' claims former media chief

Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'

Tory party chairman has said the local election results are 'disappointing'

'You're surely not blaming Putin for losing Medway': Tory chairman blames Ukraine war for 'difficult' election results

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK
Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning

'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job
Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

3 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

4 days ago

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Reeves is in Washington DC for a major speech

Rachel Reeves flies in 'luxury' then tries to hide the evidence by photoshopping picture of her ticket
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have paid tribute to Philip Schofield

This Morning stand-ins Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary address Philip Schofield exit after former host 'axed'
'Knollsy' was given a standing ovation by the home fans on Sunday

West Ham fan hero 'Knollsy' given standing ovation after he fought off AZ Alkmaar thugs attacking players' families
The Mayor of London made the revelation in his new book Breathe

Sadiq Khan may have suffered 'heart attack' at COP26 in Glasgow and had to be helped off stage
Mel Parry, who took part in the SAS raid on the Iranian Embassy in 1980, has died

One of the last surviving SAS soldiers who stormed Iranian embassy in 1980 dies

Kat Watkins was forced to sleep in the dining area

Disabled woman forced to sleep in Travelodge dining area after the room she booked was 'out of order'
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has accused Spain of being a racist country

Gary Lineker backs Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr who was given red card after being choked and 'racially abused'
Sir Keir Starmer called for the claims to be investigated 'immediately'

'I had points years ago,' Sir Keir says as he calls for Home Secretary speeding claims to be investigated 'immediately'
Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales
King Charles wants Prince William and Princess Kate's three children to "grow up as normal as possible" so they avoid making the "same mistakes he made", a royal expert claims.

King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'