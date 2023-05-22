Keir Starmer to pledge Labour government will bring down suicide rates and NHS waiting times

22 May 2023, 00:52 | Updated: 22 May 2023, 01:22

Keir Starmer will pledge that a Labour government will get the health service "back on its feet" and bring NHS waiting times back down to safe levels, in a speech on Monday.
Keir Starmer will pledge that a Labour government will get the health service "back on its feet" and bring NHS waiting times back down to safe levels, in a speech on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Keir Starmer will pledge that a Labour government will get the health service "back on its feet" and bring NHS waiting times back down to safe levels, in a speech on Monday.

The Labour leader will also promise to tackle the "biggest killers", including, heart disease, strokes, cancer and suicide.

Sir Keir will say his party will reverse the rising number of death from suicide, so they are declining within five years, with deaths from heart disease and stroke reduced by a quarter within a decade.

He will point to figures from coroners showing that suicide deaths have been increasing since 2008, reaching a record high in England and Wales last year.

He will also commit to meeting all cancer targets so that patients are seen on time and diagnosed early.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

“Suicide is the biggest killer of young lives in this country. The biggest killer. That statistic should haunt us. And the rate is going up. Our mission must be and will be: to get it down,” he will say.

“The next Labour government will deliver an NHS that is there when you need it. No backsliding, no excuses. We will meet these standards again. We will get the NHS back on its feet.

Mr Starmer will pledge that Labour will reverse the rising number of deaths from suicide
Mr Starmer will pledge that Labour will reverse the rising number of deaths from suicide. Picture: Alamy

“We have a plan. We will fight for the NHS. We will fix the NHS. We will reform the NHS. Old values, new opportunities. Technology and science, convenience and control, renewal not decline. An NHS, not just off its knees but running confidently towards the future.”

But Labour did not make clear how the pledges would be funded, but Starmer will say it is based on “a mission that can lift the anxiety, the pain, the fear faced by millions of families across the country and replace it with hope of a renewed NHS”.

During an appearance on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Labour's shadow health minister Liz Kendall said the party was not looking to raise taxes, but pressed on the issue, she added: “Whilst extra investment is essential, what I would argue here is reform is absolutely part of it too.”

Campaigners cautiously welcomed the commitment to tackle suicide, but said the focus should be on tackling the wider causes of mental illness in society, including inequality and poverty.

File photo of staff on a NHS hospital ward, October 3, 2014
File photo of staff on a NHS hospital ward, October 3, 2014. Picture: Alamy

Dr Adrian James, the president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, told The Guardian: “The focus on preventing mental illness is the right approach.

"Mental illness can in many cases be prevented with early intervention and by tackling root causes including inequality, racism and abuse.

“A long-term whole of government plan to improve outcomes for people with mental illness is urgently needed.

Read more: Barking dogs alert owners as blaze rips through house in Essex in early hours

Read more: Missing British grandmother, 74, found dead on Greek island three weeks after going missing

"Adults with severe mental illness are almost five times more likely to die prematurely than the rest of the population with two out of three deaths from preventable illnesses.”

The Times reported that in a bid to cut waiting times, Rishi Sunak is preparing to unveil plans to let patients opt to be treated in private hospitals using the NHS app within a year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles wants Prince William and Princess Kate's three children to "grow up as normal as possible" so they avoid making the "same mistakes he made", a royal expert claims.

King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'

SpaceX Crew Launch

Saudi astronauts catch private flight to space station

Greece Elections

Greek prime minister to seek outright majority after huge election lead

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Zelensky denies Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces

Barking dogs raised the alarm as a fire ripped through a detached house in Essex in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Barking dogs alert owners as blaze rips through house in Essex in early hours

Rishi Sunak will reportedly consult his independent ethics adviser over Suella Braverman's handling of a speeding offence

Rishi Sunak 'to consult independent ethics adviser' over Suella Braverman speeding claims

SpaceX Crew Launch

SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

Susan's body was discovered three weeks after she went missing on the remote Greek island

Missing British grandmother, 74, found dead on Greek island three weeks after disappearance

France Cannes Protest

France pension protest held on outskirts of Cannes Film Festival

Greece’s Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece

PM’s party has clear lead in Greece’s parliamentary elections – exit polls

10 people have been taken to hospital after a double decker bus crashed into a railway bridge in Glasgow, tearing its roof off.

Several hospitalised after double decker bus loses roof in railway bridge crash

El Salvador Soccer Stampede

At least 12 dead in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

Jack Bruce funeral

Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will step in to host This Morning on Monday after Phillip Schofield confirmed his exit from the show on Saturday.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to host This Morning on Monday following bombshell Schofield exit

The Prince of Wales took on a rowing challenge with Royal Navy submariners in a new Mental Health Awareness video.

Prince William joins Royal Navy submariners for rowing challenge in Mental Health Awareness video

The woman, in her 70s, was rushed to hospital, but sadly, has since died.

Murder probe launched after elderly woman dies following 'attack' in Milton Keynes

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Zelenskyy has denied Bakhmut has completely fallen to Russia amid heavy fighting

Defiant Zelenskyy insists Bakhmut 'not occupied' by Russia after Putin-backed mercenary group claims control
Holly Willoughby will host This Morning without Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield 'agreed to quit This Morning after being offered his own solo show'

Residents have declared victory in their LTN battle

Victory for residents as London council ditches proposals for hated low traffic neighbourhood
Israel Palestinians

Israeli Cabinet minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site

Nationwide members are getting a share of a windfall

Fears millions of Nationwide customers will miss out on £100 windfall payment

Japan G7 Summit

Zelensky confirms Russia has taken control of Bakhmut

Caitlyn was "hyper-fixated" on her first detention

Autistic pupil, 16, who took her own life when she became 'hyper-fixated' on first detention deemed 'low risk' by nurse
Rishi Sunak avoided giving out direct support

Sunak avoids backing Braverman as Labour calls for probe into her 'attempt to dodge group speeding awareness course'
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Phillip Schofield 'axed minutes after going off air from This Morning' but calls 'truce' with Holly Willoughby
Greece Elections

Polls open in Greece’s first election since end of bailout controls

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew is under pressure to leave the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'will not quit Royal Lodge mansion and believes King Charles won't force him out by turning off the power'
A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments
Just Stop Oil's Alex de Koning and Andrew Castle had a heated debate.

'That is climate catastrophisation': Just Stop Oil rep and Andrew Castle have a heated debate
James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit