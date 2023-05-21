Missing British grandmother, 74, found dead on Greek island three weeks after going missing

An extensive search was launched after Susan Hart (pictured) went missing three weeks ago. Picture: Family handout

By Chris Samuel

A Grandmother, 74, who went missing on a Greek island three weeks ago while on holiday has been found dead in remote area.

Susan Hart, from Bath, was on the island of Telendos with her husband, Ed, when she disappeared on April 30.

She planned to wait and read a book while her partner went rock climbing with a friend, but when they returned she couldn't be found.

An extensive search of the island followed, and Ms Hart's heartbroken daughter Ruth Landale has now confirmed that her mother's body was found and has been identified by her stepfather.

Her body will be repatriated to Switzerland, where she was living, after a post-mortem, which is expected to be carried out in Greece.

Ms Lansdale and Ms Hart's two other daughters Bethan and Ella joined the search efforts following her disappearance.

Bethan previously told the Mirror: "How does someone just disappear without a trace? The hopes of finding her alive are diminishing by the day and my sisters and I do not know what to do next."

Susan's body was discovered three weeks after she went missing on the remote Greek island. Picture: Family handout

Susan's husband reportedly paid for search and rescue dogs to to assist the desperate search.

Ruth, who flew in from Australia after her mother went missing, wrote on Facebook on Saturday: "Someone, somewhere must have seen something. People don't just vanish with no trace in such a small community.

"Mum has dementia and is very vulnerable. We need to find her. Please help us."

Bethan also said she worried that their mother was suffering from memory loss prior her disappearance, but said she had not been given a formal dementia diagnosis.

Ms Hart was also a grandmother to four children.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”