10 in hospital after double decker bus loses roof in railway bridge crash

21 May 2023, 18:31 | Updated: 21 May 2023, 18:33

10 people have been taken to hospital after a double decker bus crashed into a railway bridge in Glasgow, tearing its roof off.
10 people have been taken to hospital after a double decker bus crashed into a railway bridge in Glasgow, tearing its roof off. Picture: Network Rail

By Chris Samuel

10 people have been taken to hospital after a double-decker bus crashed into a railway bridge in Glasgow, tearing its roof off.

The incident occurred at 11.35am on Sunday in Cook Street, near the O2 venue.

Firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the scene, where several casualties received treatment.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service: "A number of additional casualties have been treated at the scene but do not require to be taken to hospital."

Chief Inspector Elaine Tomlinson, of Police Scotland's Greater Glasgow Division, said: "Around 11.35am on Sunday, 21 May, 2023, we received a report of a bus crashing into a bridge on Cook Street, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and 10 people were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

"A number of road closures remain in place, with disruption to some rail services.

10 people were hospitalised following the incident on Sunday morning
10 people were hospitalised following the incident on Sunday morning. Picture: Network Rail

"I would like to thank the public for their co-operation and ask they continue to avoid the area while enquires are ongoing."

First Bus has confirmed that it was one of its buses which was involved.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "We are working closely with the emergency services at the scene and our thoughts are with those involved in the incident."

Network Rail an inspection of the bridge needed to be carried out by its engineers bridge before it is cleared for use by trains again.

"We're assisting the emergency services, who are responding to a bus trapped beneath a bridge between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street," the agency said.

"We need to complete a safety inspection of the bridge before trains can use it again. We can only do this once the bus has been removed."

