Concerning rise in children committing serious sexual abuse as ‘normalised’ online behaviour escalates

21 May 2024, 06:00 | Updated: 21 May 2024, 06:11

More than half of all investigations with a child victim are now being committed by other children.
More than half of all investigations with a child victim are now being committed by other children. Picture: Alamy
Fraser Knight.

By Fraser Knight.

The Home Secretary has been warned against criminalising a generation as LBC hears of a 'significant' rise in the number of young people committing child sexual abuse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Cleverly met with police leaders in Essex on Monday as he marks one year of a specialist task force, set up to tackle grooming and child sexual exploitation.

But police investigators and partner agencies expressed concerns and challenges they’re facing around the number of young boys who are now committing extreme sexual acts.

The Home Secretary was told more than half of all investigations with a child victim are now being committed by other children as they see ‘normalised’ sexual behaviours escalating.

“The issue with [explicit] image sharing is that a lot of children that we talk to say they see that as a normal behaviour, whether we like that or not,” one investigator told him, “and we’re seeing that escalate into more serious behaviours - including in groups.”

The growing number of young boys committing sexual crimes has been put down to easy access many have to violent pornography online.

Ian Critchley, who’s the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for child protection, said that access to that sort of material has to be restricted.

James Cleverly speaks to LBC about the 'concerning' rise in the number of young people committing child sexual abuse

He said: “The tech companies play a huge role in that and they must start really stepping up to the mark.

“Over the last year we’ve seen a significant increase in peer-on-peer offending and it’s really important that we understand what’s behind that offending.

“I don’t want to criminalise a whole generation of young people, if they’re sharing a self generated indecent image with another partner.

“But on the other end of the spectrum, we’ve got more children - sometimes acting in groups - committing really serious offences of rape and sexual exploitation and of course we need to put them through the criminal justice system but also work with schools to prevent that behaviour.”

Read more: Parents will 'never forgive' nursery worker who killed daughter by strapping her face down and ignoring cries

Read more: Tree surgeon avoids jail after pushing wife down stairs and breaking her hip in rage over WiFi connection

Since the new dedicated ‘Grooming Gangs Taskforce’ was set up last April, more than 550 suspects have been arrested and more than 4,000 victims identified and protected.

Specialist training has also been delivered to 400 officers across the country.

James Cleverly was shown a number of cases which have been investigated by officers in Essex, including one 24 year-old man who had 351 suspected victims on Instagram and Snapchat, where he posed as a teenage girl.

He was jailed for 21 years and was in custody just eight months after the investigation into him had started.

The Home Secretary was also told of other ongoing investigations - including of two under-18s, which the investigating officer said was “proving difficult” because of their age.

James Cleverly met with police leaders in Essex.
James Cleverly met with police leaders in Essex. Picture: LBC

The MP for Chelmsford, Vicky Ford, who joined the visit suggested the law should be changed when it comes to young offenders.

She said: “Over the past few years, we’ve gone a long way to say that when children commit crimes we need to treat them as victims themselves,” but asked, “do we need to rethink some of the way that we treat that cohort?”

Speaking to LBC, James Cleverly says he believes the legislation is in the right place, though, and that police are getting the right training to deal with the growing threat.

“The police recognise that there’s a sensitivity in the policing of children - whether they be victims or perpetrators - but what they don’t want to do is criminalise normal and healthy behaviour,” he said.

“Recognising the difference between inappropriate and coercive behaviour and innocent relationships between teenagers is key.

“We’ve given the police the powers they need now to tackle these offences, and the training means they’re better at identifying the areas where they need to be protected.

James Cleverly has warned against 'criminalising a generation'.
James Cleverly has warned against 'criminalising a generation'. Picture: Alamy

“Children are sometimes perpetrators of crime as well as being victims and we need to protect them.”

Mark Russell, chief executive of the Children’s Society said: “Significant numbers of young people are experiencing harm, both online and offline. 

“It’s a very complex situation and each of these cases need to be dealt with on a case by case basis. I think we need to be helping children in school be better educated, we need a big programme to help keep children safe online. Prevention is a very important part of it. 

“We don’t want to overly criminalise children but at the same time if a child has committed an offence they need to be dealt with under the criminal justice process.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lord Ken Clarke has 'questions to answer' over Infected Blood Scandal minister tells LBC amid calls to revoke peerage

Lord Ken Clarke has 'questions to answer' over Infected Blood Scandal minister tells LBC amid calls to revoke peerage

Giovanni Pernice has faced further claims of workplace misconduct

Ex-Strictly star Giovanni Pernice faces new allegations as dancer accuses him of ‘doing horrendous things’ to her

Your morning news briefing, Tuesday May 21: Infected Blood, Rwanda, Assange, Weather and more

Your morning news briefing, Tuesday May 21 2024: Infected Blood, Rwanda, Assange, Weather and more

Kate is said to be 'excited' by the development

Kensington Palace shares update on Kate's cancer treatment as she is 'driving force' behind new early years project

A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed

Woman in her 50s mauled to death by XL Bully dogs as police with riot shields storm London house

Bronx, USA. 05th Oct, 2019. Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet at the 'Marriage Story' premiere at the 57th New York Film Festival on Friday, October 04, 2019 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News

Scarlett Johansson 'shocked' and 'angered' over 'eerily' similar voice used by AI bot

Kaitlin Palmieri lost her husband-to-be the day of their wedding

Woman, 35, whose fiancé died on their wedding day, opens up about discovering he cheated on her

Biden

Biden rejects International Criminal Court warrant request for Israeli leaders

Trump Hush Money

Judge in Trump trial threatened to throw witness out of court for behaviour

France New Caledonia

Australia and New Zealand to evacuate nationals from New Caledonia’s unrest

The government has announced £15.5 million of new funding to back the technology

Rishi Sunak to announce new AI technology able to locate cancer 2.5x quicker than doctors alone

Michael Gove will warn against protesters not doing enough to stop antisemitism in a speech on Tuesday.

Anti-Semitism is ‘canary in the coal mine’ as UK risks ‘descending into darkness’, Gove to warn

Two people have been hospitalised.

Two hospitalised in Devon's water crisis as Environment Secretary warns cases could rise further

Rishi Sunak has announced an extra £25 million in funding to stop the boats.

Sunak announces £25m extra funding to tackle people smuggling gangs ahead of migration talks with Austrian Chancellor

A woman in her 50s was mauled to death in her own home in east London.

Woman mauled to death in XL Bully attack at east London home as police seize two dogs

Turkey Erdogan Eurovision

Turkey’s leader claims Eurovision Song Contest is a threat to family values

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour's Diana Johnson has told LBC the department of health was 'defending itself' during the infected blood scandal.

‘The department of health was institutionally defending itself’, Labour MP tells LBC after infected blood scandal report
Iran Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s president and foreign minister die in helicopter crash

Julian Assange's wife calls for extradition case against WikiLeaks founder to be abandoned by US after High Court win

Julian Assange's wife calls for extradition case against WikiLeaks founder to be abandoned by US after High Court win
France Cannes 2024 The Apprentice Red Carpet

The Apprentice, about a young Donald Trump, premieres in Cannes

A 'heat dome' is forecast to hit over the half-term.

UK to enjoy 800-mile ‘heat dome’ with temperatures 'hotter than Turkey' in balmy half-term weather
King Charles and Queen Camilla in attendance of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds at Chelsea Flower Show as they visit garden designed by children
Haiti Airport

Haiti’s main airport reopens nearly three months after violence forced it closed

Israel Palestinians

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

Hardline 'Butcher of Tehran' Ebrahim Raisi's death opens door for escalating Iran-West confrontation

Hardline 'Butcher of Tehran' Ebrahim Raisi's death opens door for escalating Iran-West confrontation
Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit